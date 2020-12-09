Updated rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/9/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (4-0)
|1
|2. Parkway North (4-0)
|10
|3. Hazelwood Central (0-0)
|2
|4. Francis Howell Central (3-1)
|4
|5. St. Joseph's (2-1)
|7
|6. Troy Buchanan (3-1)
|5
|7. Marquette (4-1)
|8
|8. Ladue (2-1)
|9
|9. Lafayette (4-1)
|6
|10. Lindbergh (4-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: O'Fallon (0-0), Oakville (3-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (2-1), Fort Zumwalt East (3-1), Timberland (2-1), Summit (3-2)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/9/2020
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (1-0)
|1
|2. Whitfield (2-1)
|2
|3. Westminster (3-0)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (4-0)
|NR
|5. Lutheran North (3-1)
|NR
|6. Lutheran South (3-1)
|7
|7. St. Pius X (6-0)
|8
|8. Hermann (3-0)
|NR
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (2-1)
|9
|10. Metro (1-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Highland (0-0), Civic Memorial (0-0), Miller Career (0-0), Vashon (0-0), Orchard Farm (3-1), St. Dominic (3-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
