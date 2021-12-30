Ursuline downs Notre Dame to win Duchesne tourney title

The Rebels, who were playing without forward Teresa Laramie, made a seven-point run to make things a little more respective at half.

Ursuline led 27-12 after the first two quarters and then scored the first 11 points of the second half. Lindsay Houston hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter.

The Bears led 47-16 after the third quarter. Sophomore point guard Brooklynn Williams was very effective running the offense and setting up Higgins for easy looks underneath.

"Brooklynn is a very important player for us," Stevens said "She is only a sophomore and is getting better and better every game. She gets on the floor for loose balls and has great vision on the court."

Notre Dame finished the game by scoring the final 11 points.

"We didn't get a chance to play our game and a lot of that has to do with how Ursuline was playing," Notre Dame coach Mark DeGreeff said. "We didn't defend well and we rely on our defense to get our offense going. We were timid offensively."

Houston and Higgins finished with 16 points apiece for the Bears, who evened their record at 4-4.