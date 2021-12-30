Ursuline downs Notre Dame to win Duchesne tourney title

Ursuline opened the season with a 60-48 victory over Notre Dame on Nov. 27.
In that game, Addie Rhea set an Ursuline school record with 39 points.
The two teams met in the championship of the 45th Duchesne Tournament on Thursday. But Rhea was not in the Ursuline lineup because of an illness.
But at least for this game, and this tournament, the Bears did not miss the 5-foot-10 junior. Ursuline led by as many as 31 points and cruised to a convincing 49-28 victory at Duchesne.
"We knew we would have to adjust on the fly and the girls did a great job," Ursuline coach Jeff Stevens said. "Our defensive effort was much better from the start of the game. We did not give up anything easy."
For a long stretch to start the game, the Bears gave up almost nothing. Ursuline led 11-3 after the first quarter and scored the first 12 points of the second quarter to lead 23-3 just 11 minutes into the game.
"I knew without Addie that I would need to step up and be a leader," said 6-foot post Molly Higgins.
Higgins dominated the inside much like Rhea did in the season opener, hitting eight field goals in the first half.
"I've been waiting for Molly to do that," Stevens said of the dominate first-half performance. "I see it in practice every day. She has the capability to do so much."
The Rebels, who were playing without forward Teresa Laramie, made a seven-point run to make things a little more respective at half.
Ursuline led 27-12 after the first two quarters and then scored the first 11 points of the second half. Lindsay Houston hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter.
The Bears led 47-16 after the third quarter. Sophomore point guard Brooklynn Williams was very effective running the offense and setting up Higgins for easy looks underneath.
"Brooklynn is a very important player for us," Stevens said "She is only a sophomore and is getting better and better every game. She gets on the floor for loose balls and has great vision on the court."
Notre Dame finished the game by scoring the final 11 points.
"We didn't get a chance to play our game and a lot of that has to do with how Ursuline was playing," Notre Dame coach Mark DeGreeff said. "We didn't defend well and we rely on our defense to get our offense going. We were timid offensively."
Houston and Higgins finished with 16 points apiece for the Bears, who evened their record at 4-4.
"Our schedule is non-stop tough," Stevens said. "We have played John Burroughs, MICDS, St. Joe's and St. Charles West and have taken our lumps. We have only one senior on the team and it is encouraging to me how they have gotten up and fought after some tough losses. Winning this tournament means a lot."
Samantha Short had 11 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to pace Notre Dame, which fell to 6-4.