VanPamel, Liberty earn respect with strong start

LAKE ST. LOUIS – It would be easy to understand why Mia VanPamel and her teammates on the Liberty girls basketball team have felt invisible.
For the last several seasons, the gains of the Eagles program have gone unnoticed, the senior said.
And that has fueled the team's collective fire as Liberty continued its strong start with a 67-54 win over Rosati-Kain on Monday in the Liberty Holiday Tournament.
“We started off as a program that no one looked at,” VanPamel said. “It's getting fun to be recognized by people. It feels great to show that we can play basketball.”
Liberty (5-1) showed off its collective ability as the Eagles won their third successive game by scoring a season high in points, surpassing the 65 points scored in a win at Winfield Dec. 10.
A consistent offensive attack coupled with solid defense helped the Eagles soar to leads of 16-9 and 33-17.
VanPamel, who finished with a game-high 18 points, had nine by the end of the first quarter and 14 at intermission. She drained a trio of 3-pointers in the opening half.
Liberty coach Joe Walterbach says his team is growing with each triumph.
“Part of that is having a lot of seniors,” Walterbach said. “A lot is just that leadership. I tell the girls, 'hey, you guys have all the abilities, you just have to put it all together.' So far, right now, it's clicking.”
Junior Toni Patterson added 13 points for the winners. Senior Melanie Giljum chipped in with 11 points.
“Our defense has been good and we're really working hard to get our offense together,” Giljum said. “Today felt really good. We are (improving) and defense has been such a big part of that effort.”
Rosati Kain coach Todd Hinderliter liked what he saw from the Kougars (1-5) in defeat.
“The girls didn't give up, they never quit and that's been a big thing for us all season,” Hinderliter said. “Their mentality is to never give up. Our struggles are when teams hurry us and Liberty did that very well in the first half. They pressured us and we didn't handle that very well.”
Junior forward Hanna Al-Baaj led Rosati with 16 points. Junior forward Damirah King added 12 points.
In the other game Monday, Trinity (4-3) edged Northwest-Cedar Hill 47-46. Liberty can win the tournament with a win over Northwest when the teams wrap up the round-robin at 11 a.m. Friday. Liberty is 2-0 at the event. Trinity and Northwest are 1-1. Rosati is 0-2.