VanPamel, Liberty earn respect with strong start

LAKE ST. LOUIS – It would be easy to understand why Mia VanPamel and her teammates on the Liberty girls basketball team have felt invisible.

For the last several seasons, the gains of the Eagles program have gone unnoticed, the senior said.

And that has fueled the team's collective fire as Liberty continued its strong start with a 67-54 win over Rosati-Kain on Monday in the Liberty Holiday Tournament.

“We started off as a program that no one looked at,” VanPamel said. “It's getting fun to be recognized by people. It feels great to show that we can play basketball.”

Liberty (5-1) showed off its collective ability as the Eagles won their third successive game by scoring a season high in points, surpassing the 65 points scored in a win at Winfield Dec. 10.

A consistent offensive attack coupled with solid defense helped the Eagles soar to leads of 16-9 and 33-17.

VanPamel, who finished with a game-high 18 points, had nine by the end of the first quarter and 14 at intermission. She drained a trio of 3-pointers in the opening half.

Liberty coach Joe Walterbach says his team is growing with each triumph.