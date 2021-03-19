Vashon comes up short in first final four appearance

"We're an aggressive team and physical and tonight it just came back to haunt us tonight," Albert said. "What can you say?"

Three of Vashon's five starters were saddled with two fouls in the first half. Senior Nariyah Simmons was tagged with her third foul midway through the second quarter.

Simmons, senior Marshaun Bostic and senior Kiyah Cooper fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers took advantage of each foul, going to the free-throw line for 42 shots, making 29 of them.

The only other game where an opponent took 30 or more free throws against Vashon was Jan. 26 against Incarnate Word.

Senior guard Ellie Johnson scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half as Mount Vernon shot 21 of 28 from the field.

"We scouted and we saw that they were going to jump (out) a lot," Stokes said. "If we shot fakes and slowed it down without rushing to get in there. Me and Ellie (Johnston) worked on a lot of pull ups so that we weren't getting in there and getting blocked."

Bostic and Simmons led the Wolverines with 14 points each.

Vashon was able to get to within 38-36 early in the second half but never got over the hump.

"When they get you down, you're at their mercy," Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. "We knew we had to get the ball in our best players' hands and take great shots. It couldn't be good shots, because good shots would lead to misses and they get in transition."

