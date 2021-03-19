Vashon comes up short in first final four appearance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It looked all too familiar to Vashon girls basketball coach John Albert.
The fouls continued to tally and balloon on Vashon at the same rate as Mount Vernon's lead grew in the Class 4 state semifinal at JQH Arena.
Mount Vernon took full advantage for a 78-55 victory against Vashon, which was playing in the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
"Foul trouble came back to bite us," Vashon coach John Albert said.
It also didn't hurt Mount Vernon that it got a 39-point effort out of senior Lacy Stokes, who shredded Vashon's defense each time down the court.
Mount Vernon (28-3) advanced to the state championship game for the first time since 2012.
Stokes scored 28 of her points in the second half as Mount Vernon outscored Vashon 45-29. She was 21 of 26 from the free-throw line.
"She's as good as advertised," Albert said. "It was hard keeping her in front of us."
Vashon (17-2) will play in the Class 4 third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday in Missouri State's Hammons Student Center.
It was the first loss for Vashon against a Class 4 team this year. Its only other loss came Jan. 26 to unbeaten Incarnate Word, which is playing for the Class 6 championship Saturday.
"We're an aggressive team and physical and tonight it just came back to haunt us tonight," Albert said. "What can you say?"
Three of Vashon's five starters were saddled with two fouls in the first half. Senior Nariyah Simmons was tagged with her third foul midway through the second quarter.
Simmons, senior Marshaun Bostic and senior Kiyah Cooper fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers took advantage of each foul, going to the free-throw line for 42 shots, making 29 of them.
The only other game where an opponent took 30 or more free throws against Vashon was Jan. 26 against Incarnate Word.
Senior guard Ellie Johnson scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half as Mount Vernon shot 21 of 28 from the field.
"We scouted and we saw that they were going to jump (out) a lot," Stokes said. "If we shot fakes and slowed it down without rushing to get in there. Me and Ellie (Johnston) worked on a lot of pull ups so that we weren't getting in there and getting blocked."
Bostic and Simmons led the Wolverines with 14 points each.
Vashon was able to get to within 38-36 early in the second half but never got over the hump.
"When they get you down, you're at their mercy," Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. "We knew we had to get the ball in our best players' hands and take great shots. It couldn't be good shots, because good shots would lead to misses and they get in transition."