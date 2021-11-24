Vashon fights off late Belleville West rally to record first victory of season

O'FALLON, Ill. — The Vashon girls basketball team survived a war of attrition Wednesday.

Junior Raychel Jones popped in a game-high 22 points as the Wolverines defeated Belleville West 39-37 in the O’Fallon Shootout.

Jones’ two free throws with 26.4 seconds left provided the winning points for Vashon (1-1), which withstood foul difficulty and 25 turnovers.

“That’s going to be the makeup of us this year, pretty much. We’re going to have to grind out a lot of wins,” Wolverines coach John Albert III said. “People are going to have to step up. We lost seven kids from last year. It’s a new look for us, but we’re going to have to figure it out game by game.”

Jones, a 5-foot-9 junior, got the ball in the paint after a 3-pointer by West junior Jalynn Rook tied the game at 37. Jones was fouled and calmly sank the free throws to put the Wolverines ahead by two.

Vashon had a chance to seal the game with 1.9 seconds left, but a pair of missed free throws gave West one last possession. The Maroons called timeout with 0.9 seconds to play, but they were unable to get off a shot.

Junior Keyara Baerga-Plumey led the Maroons (1-2) with 10 points. Rook finished with nine. West committed 18 turnovers and was 8-for-41 on 3-pointers.