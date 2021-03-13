Vashon girls make history with first state semifinal appearance

PARK HILLS — As John Albert watched the seconds tick away, he was engulfed by a new sensation.
The Vashon coach has experienced winning before — but this was different.
"I've won on the AAU side, but this is a different feeling," Albert said.
A better feeling.
Vashon made school history by reaching the final four for the first time with a 70-44 win over Park Hills Central in a Class 4 girls basketball quarterfinal Saturday at Park Hills Central.
"I'm speechless," Albert said.
Vashon (17-1) will play Mount Vernon (27-3) at 6 p.m. Friday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.
The Wolverines became the second area school to send both their girls and boys teams to state this season, joining Lift for Life, which did the feat in Class 3 this week.
"To make school history, it's an accomplishment in itself," Albert said. "This just shows how much work they really put in. Practicing a lot and having 14 or 15 days without a game and come to the gym ready to work and grind, they're committed."
The Wolverines played in front of a packed gym for the first time this season. The noise didn't seem to brother senior guard Kiyah Cooper, who scored 10 of her 13 points in the first quarter.
"I was just focused, locked in and ready to play from the jump," Cooper said.
After the teams combined for 39 points in the opening quarter, the Wolverines kicked up the defensive pressure in the second period.
Vashon slowed the pace and limited the Rebels (20-5) to just six shot attempts.
"They're a tough matchup," Park Hills Central coach Josh Mapes said. "If you get up and guard them, they're going to go by you, and if you back up, you're not going to be able to do a thing. They're going to be a tough team in the final four."
Albert was content to bleed the clock once the Wolverines had a double-digit lead.
"They're a good basketball team that's very disciplined in their defense," Albert said. "I wanted to pull them out and every chance we got to pull them out, we made open jump shots and that's a token of how many shots we put up in practice."
While the offensive tempo slowed down, Vashon's defensive pressure never wavered and forced 28 turnovers.
Wolverines senior Nariyah Simmons led the way with six steals. Auburn signee Marshaun Bostic had a team-high 16 points for the winners. The 5-foot-10 guard stuffed the stat sheet with five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Sophomore Raychel Jones chipped in 14 points for the Wolverines.