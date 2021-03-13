Vashon girls make history with first state semifinal appearance

"I was just focused, locked in and ready to play from the jump," Cooper said.

After the teams combined for 39 points in the opening quarter, the Wolverines kicked up the defensive pressure in the second period.

Vashon slowed the pace and limited the Rebels (20-5) to just six shot attempts.

"They're a tough matchup," Park Hills Central coach Josh Mapes said. "If you get up and guard them, they're going to go by you, and if you back up, you're not going to be able to do a thing. They're going to be a tough team in the final four."

Albert was content to bleed the clock once the Wolverines had a double-digit lead.

"They're a good basketball team that's very disciplined in their defense," Albert said. "I wanted to pull them out and every chance we got to pull them out, we made open jump shots and that's a token of how many shots we put up in practice."

While the offensive tempo slowed down, Vashon's defensive pressure never wavered and forced 28 turnovers.

Wolverines senior Nariyah Simmons led the way with six steals. Auburn signee Marshaun Bostic had a team-high 16 points for the winners. The 5-foot-10 guard stuffed the stat sheet with five rebounds, six assists and four steals.