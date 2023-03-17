SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — John Albert put up a big-time struggle.

The Vashon High girls basketball coach did his best to avoid a celebratory Gatorade shower Friday after his team captured its first state title with a 79-77 double overtime win over St. Joseph Benton in the Class 4 state championship game at JQH Arena.

He squirmed and wriggled as his players tried to corral their bench boss. He was about to get away.

So the Wolverines brought in reinforcements.

"We got the boys (players) to hold him down," senior forward Raychel Jones said. "That's when we got him."

Albert didn't mind.

This triumph was so satisfying.

Vashon rallied from an 11-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to steal away the intensity filled 1-hour, 57-minute thriller.

The Wolverines (27-5) won their last 17 games and helped cap off a banner basketball season for the Public High League school.

The boys team won the state crown two hours earlier with a 64-37 triumph over Park Hills Central.

Vashon became the first school to win both girls and boys titles in the same year since Kickapoo did the trick in 2003.

And the female Wolverines did so in the most dramatic fashion.

"We were just a team that wouldn't die," Albert said. "They just figured out a way to win. It had nothing to do with me.

"I kind of got out of the way."

Albert, who also serves as the school's athletics director, was just being modest. He helped hold the team together under the most difficult of circumstances.

Benton led 55-44 with 3 minutes 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals (27-4) also procured a seemingly safe 59-50 cushion with 2:27 remaining.

The Wolverines just laughed at those huge holes.

"We were still confident," said Jones, who scored 24 points along with junior Ja'Nyla Bush.

Added Albert, "I told them just to play and keep fighting. We found a way to make some shots late. Defensively, we figured out how to slow them down and that was the turning point in the game."

Vashon went on an 8-0 run over the final 2-plus minutes of the fourth period to force the extra sessions. Bush hit a 3-pointer and junior Chantrel Clayton, who had 18 points, sank a pair of foul shots before recording a steal and layup that trimmed the deficit to 59-57.

Jones, who is heading to the University of Kansas City, tied the game on a short jumper with 28 ticks on the clock.

"I knew we weren't going to give up," Bush said.

The Wolverines scored 10 of the first 11 points during the second four-minute extra session to take control.

Bush began the period with a 3-pointer. Clayton then sealed the triumph with seven free throws in the final 1:47.

Benton turned the ball over three times in the second OT and did not get its first field goal until it trailed 75-68 with 54 seconds left.

"I think it was defense," Clayton said of the turnaround.

Vashon appeared in control in the first half and held leads of 24-16 and 26-19.

But Benton scored the first 11 points of the second half to go up 32-26 before stretching the lead to double-digits in the final quarter behind senior Kelsey Johnson, who finished with a game-high 23 points.

"We just took blow after blow after blow," Albert said. "We got complacent there in the third quarter and we got outside of what we do."

The Cardinals missed six successive foul shots in the final 1:51 of regulation and went 6-of-21 in the second half and overtimes.

Benton was making its third successive final four trip for the first time in school history. The inability to hit foul shots during crunch time spelled doom for the Cardinals.

"This hurts a lot, it's going to hurt for a while," Benton coach Chris Michaels said, while fighting back tears. "These girls are my world."

Vashon claimed the title in only its second final four appearance in school history.

Senior Briana Hoffmann-Collins added 10 points to the winning attack. Senior Rayvin Jones chipped in with eight rebounds. She was the only Vashon player to play all 40 minutes. Her sister, Raychel, pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.

"This is so surreal," Raychel Jones said. "I have no words."

Class 4 state championship: Vashon 79, St. Joseph Benton 77 (2OT)