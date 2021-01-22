Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves

Vashon High senior Nariyah Simmons could hear the narrative surrounding the Wolverines' early-season schedule.
Her team had won its first six games by an average of 45.8 points per contest.
“We get a lot of people who say that we don’t play good teams and our record just looks good,” Simmons said.
So the Wolverines had a point to prove when always-tough Webster Groves came calling Friday night.
Consider it done.
Simmons led three Wolverines in double figures with 15 points as Vashon knocked off Webster Groves 52-40 in a non-league girls basketball game at Vashon.
Vashon (7-0) has won seven consecutive games to start the season for the first time since 2004-05, when it reeled off 13 successive victories.
The efficiency of the Vashon offense was evident from the opening tip.
The Wolverines' guards moved the ball around the perimeter, penetrated into the lane and found open 3-point shooters. Led by Simmons and sophomore Raychel Jones, Vashon went 5-for-8 from behind the arc in the first quarter and built a 19-5 lead.
“We have a team that can shoot the ball, so all you have to do is drive and kick and they’re going to knock it down,” said senior Marshaun Bostic, who dished out five first-half assists.
The Vashon offense was equaled in effectiveness by its defense, which held the Statesmen to their lowest point total of the season. With ball pressure on the perimeter and lightning-quick double teams in the post, the Wolverines forced five turnovers and three missed shots on the first eight Webster Groves possessions.
But the aggressiveness of the Vashon defenders eventually allowed Webster Groves to claw its way back into the game. Strong interior play by forwards Dana Buford and Sophia Nittinger put the Statesmen in the bonus early in the second quarter and after Webster Groves sank 11 of 14 free throws, the deficit was trimmed to 27-19.
“We got in foul trouble," Vashon coach John Albert said. "We have some aggressive and athletic kids and sometimes they don’t realize that they just need to contain the basketball and not do all the other stuff."
Despite committing 16 turnovers in the first half, Webster Groves was still within striking distance. Junior Ellie Paloucek, who led the Statesmen with 14 points, hit a deep 3-pointer and followed it with a steal at midcourt that led to a Ja’Mise Bailey layup and the deficit was trimmed to 32-28 with 5 minutes 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“Our start was not very good, but I was happy we didn’t quit. For us to fight back like that makes me happy,” Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. “This is the kind of game we want to play to help us get ready for the end of the year.”
And the four-point difference was uncharted territory for Vashon, which had become accustomed to playing with a turbo clock in the second half of games.
But seconds later Paloucek picked up her third foul and went to the bench for the remainder of the quarter.
Back-to-back triples by Jones and senior Kiyah Cooper followed by a tough, contested runner in the paint by Cooper pushed the Vashon lead back into double digits.
“I was thinking, we just have to stay focused and locked in and get back to team chemistry,” said Cooper, who scored 11 points.
And that chemistry continued on defense as Vashon held Webster Groves to one point in eight minutes and opened up a commanding 46-29 lead.
The Wolverines recorded 13 assists on their 17 made field goals, eight by the combination of Bostic and Simmons.
Bostic, a three-year starter at Gateway STEM, averaged more than 14 points per game each season before coming to Vashon after learning that the Jaguars would not have a team this year. She is heading to Auburn University.
Simmons, a three-year starter at Hazelwood Central, led the Hawks in scoring as a sophomore with 15.6 per game and is helping to take care of her grandparents while attending Vashon for her senior year.