Vashon senior Raychel Jones remembered last year’s district championship game against the Cardinal Ritter Lions.

So did Wolverines coach John Albert.

Last year, the Lions roared to a 57-point win in the district championship game over Vashon.

This year in the Class 4 District 5 girls basketball championship game Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Ritter, the result was markedly different.

Jones led the Wolverines with 20 points as Vashon scored a 62-50 over Cardinal Ritter.

“We had to prove that we were meant to be,” Jones said. “That wasn’t good last year.”

The Wolverines (23-5) have won seven in a row and 13 of their last 14 games.

Two years ago, Vashon reached the Class 4 state semifinals before falling and settling for third place. Last year, the Wolverines were blown out in the district final.

Albert likes how it’s worked out.

“This feels good. After losing to them (76-19) last year, I’m happy,” Albert said. “This is a big turnaround.”

Vashon advanced to play the MICDS Rams (14-13) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 4 Sectional 3 game at Maryville University.

Junior guard Chantrel Clayton added 18 points for the Wolverines. Junior JaNyla Bush chipped in with 12 points.

“We flipped the score this year,” Clayton said. “This is much better. It feels good to be a district champion. What do you think? This is big. This just feels so good."

The Lions finished 14-11 under coach Raven Ward, who was in her first season guiding the squad.

“We fought hard,” Ward said. “We started out strong. We had the game plan in place.”

Junior forward Ai’Naya Williams led the Lions with a game-high 25 points before fouling out with less than 2 minutes to play.

“I’ll have them both back,” Ward said. “Ai’Naya had a very nice game for us. The kid did everything I asked her to do. I told her at the end of the game to keep her head up. She’s a team leader.”

Vashon was 0-7 in previous meetings with Cardinal Ritter.

“Hey, we were prepared,” Albert said. “We had a good game play and the kids stuck to it. We executed things just like we wanted to.”

The tight first quarter was interrupted by a fire alarm that stopped play for several minutes when someone opened a wrong door. Vashon held a slim 9-8 lead.

“We had to get our rust off,” Jones said. “We got after them after that.”

The Wolverines then took control in the second quarter.

What happened was Albert wanted his guard to use their speed and make the game take on a quicker tempo. Cardinal Ritter couldn’t keep up.

“I knew if we could speed things up, that would be a key for us,” Albert said. “We pressured their young guards. I knew by making the game quicker, that would be good for us. Good guards matter. Look at us.”

The Lions employ freshman guards. The inexperience showed.

“We allowed them to speed us up,” Ward said. “We had some turnovers. Our guards are a little bit younger. I believe in our two freshmen wholeheartedly. They’ll grow with the game. I’ll take those two guards over any other freshmen guards in the area. They’ll get better.”

Cardinal Ritter opened the quarter with a 3-pointer by freshman guard Kiera Williams. The shot at the 7:49 mark gave the Lions a short-lived 11-9 lead. It would also be the last basket Cardinal Ritter hit in the quarter. The Lions made just 1 of 13 attempts from the floor in the quarter.

The Wolverines used an 11-0 run to take command. Clayton hit two 3’s and Bush added a 3-pointer.

“Those girls are big-time shooters,” Albert said. “They take WNBA type 3-point shots.

Jamicha Brown, a sophomore guard, added a basket giving them a 20-13 lead.

“I had to hit those 3s right there,” Clayton said. “It was a tight game. Without those 3’s there, we might not have won. I like to make a difference for this team.”

Vashon never looked back.

“We can’t allow ourselves to get in a hole,” Ward said. “We can’t afford that. We want to compete at a high level.”

At halftime, the Wolverines led 28-15.

“They came out strong and we came out a little weak,” Bush said. “We let them hang with us but then we got it going there in the second quarter. We’ll always keep shooting. That’s our game and it worked pretty well.”

Cardinal Ritter got back in the game in the third quarter with a 7-0 run. Junior 6-foot-3 center Dathy Botuna scored six points before Williams added a free throw. That cut the Vashon lead to 40-33 with 1:07 showing.

Botuna tossed in 12 points in the second half for Cardinal Ritter.

“We made some adjustments,” Ward said. “We used our bigs pretty well there and got back in the game. Jackie is mild off the court. I told her to be a different type of person on the court and she stepped up.”

In the final quarter, the Lions got within nine at 57-46. Vashon missed seven consecutive shots, including five 3-points. Albert preached better shot selection in a vocal way.

“We weren’t phased by them making a run,” Clayton said. “We don’t ever give up. We wanted to win this one bad. Our job is not finished.”

The Wolverines responded by hitting their next two field goals before settling in two shoot free throws.

“I knew they had a run or two in them,” Albert said about Cardinal Ritter. “They punched and we took their punches.”

Vashon did well from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines canned 10 of 13 free-throw chances to seal the victory.

“You’ve got end the game strong,” Jones said. “You’ve got to keep going. We had to stay composed there and do what we do.”

For the game, Vashon connected on eight 3-pointers in 27 attempts.

“We’re going to keep shooting them,” Jones said. “We know they will be going in some times. So, we’re going to keep shooting them. That’s what we do.”

Albert agreed.

“We live and die by the 3,” Albert said. “It worked out pretty well for us today.”

Class 4 District 5 championship: Vashon 62, Cardinal Ritter 50