ST. CHARLES — Chantrel Clayton had a plan.

The Vashon High junior guard left her friends and teammates at Cardinal Ritter after two strong seasons.

She did so with an eye on the prize.

"It was all about getting to state," the 5-foot-8-inch guard said.

Clayton's move paid off on Saturday afternoon.

Vashon took control early on the way to posting a 60-34 win over Moberly in a Class 4 quarterfinal at Lindenwood University.

The Wolverines (25-5), who have won nine in a row and 15 out of 16, will face Southern Boone (21-9) in a semifinal contest at 6 p.m. on Thursday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.

Vashon is making its second state tournament appearance after finishing third in 2021.

Clayton triggered an early onslaught with a pair of baskets in the final 1 minutes and 7 seconds of the first period to get her team out to an 18-8 lead.

Moberly (22-8) never got closer than to within eight points the rest of the way.

"My (outside) shots weren't falling, so I had to drive to the basket for us to advance," Clayton said.

Junior Ja'Nyla Bush, a transfer from Whitfield, paced the winning attack with 19 points. Senior Raychel Jones, who is heading to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, added 13 points.

But it was Clayton who got the ball rolling. She recorded a pair of steals to help the Wolverines climb out of an early 6-5 hole.

"The kid comes in here and she fits right in,' Vashon coach John Albert said. "She's never made it about her. She plays within herself."

Clayton averaged 13.7 and 15.8 points per game in her two seasons at Ritter, a private school located in the shadow of Saint Louis University.

But each year, Ritter got knocked off by the eventual state champions before the state tournament.

Clayton decided a fresh start somewhere else might just be the ticket to the final four.

"It was a real tough decision," Clayton said. "I just thought it was the right thing to do."

Clayton and Bush have fit right in as the new girls on the block.

"I feel good here," Bush said. "It's the right place for me."

The two newcomers stole the show in the first half as the Wolverines scored 15 of the first 18 points of the second quarter to take control 33-13.

"We just executed the game plan well," Albert said. "Defensively we did exactly what we needed to do - get out on them full court and make them get uncomfortable."

Vashon forced seven turnovers in the opening six minutes and allowed just five field goals in the first 23-plus minutes.

The Wolverines' pressure seemed to rattle the Spartans, who prepared for the onslaught by working out against boys in practices leading up to the game.

"We definitely weren't expecting their agility and athletic ability," Moberly senior guard Kennedy Messer said. "They were a totally different team from what we're used to."

Vashon took the lead for good 9-6 on back-to-back baskets by Jones before Clayton added her four-point blitz.

"It worked the way we wanted it to work most of the game," Clayton said.

While Clayton is making her first state appearance, Bush is three-for-three. She was part of the Whitfield team that won the crown her freshman season.

The Wolverines only two losses against area teams this season came against Incarnate Word, which has won five successive state crowns, and O'Fallon, which captured the Illinois Class 4A crown last week.

The Vashon girls now join the boys team on the drive down I-44 for the state tournament.

"We've got their back, and they're got ours," Bush said. "It's going to be fun for both of us."