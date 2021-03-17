Vashon Wolverines vs. Mount Vernon Mountaineers

On Vashon: Makes first semifinal appearance in school history. …Has won nine in a row after defeating Park Hills Central 70-44 in the quarterfinal. …Only loss this season came at Incarnate Word in a 75-72 thriller. …Four players average better than 10 points per game led by sophomore Raychel Jones who’s good for 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. …Senior guard Marshaun Bostic averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals per game. …Senior guard Kiyah Cooper averages 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. …Nariyah Simmons averages 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists and leads the team with 28 3-pointers made.

On Mount Vernon: Makes fifth semifinal appearance and first since 2012. …Has won 14 in a row after beating Blair Oaks 46-45 in the quarterfinal. …Senior guard Lacy Stokes had a huge second half as she scored 17 of her team-high 19 points after halftime. She knocked down the go-ahead shot with nine seconds to play to lift Mount Vernon to a 53-49 win over Ava in the sectional …Senior Lisa Kruger scored 10 points against Blair Oaks. …After winning their district semifinal and championship game by a combined score of 141-45, Mount Vernon has won its sectional and quarterfinal games by a combined five points. …Went 4-2 this season in games decided by five or fewer points. …Three losses this season came against Class 6 semifinalist Kickapoo, Class 3 runner-up Skyline and Ozark.