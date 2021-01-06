Vashon's Simmons shows no fear in win over Lutheran North

Nariyah Simmons looked at the giant trees planted in the lane.

Despite only measuring a diminutive 5-foot-2, the senior guard for the Vashon girls basketball team went slashing into the jungle with reckless abandon.

She wasn't scared of the trees.

"I've always been brought up as heart or height," Simmons said. "It doesn't matter how tall you are, if you have more heart than the other guy, it doesn't matter."

Simmons's fearlessness led the Wolverines to a 74-56 victory against Lutheran North (7-2), the No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings.

Vashon (2-0) was playing for the first time since Dec. 21.

"It feels great because we came in as the underdogs and to beat a ranked team, it feels good," Vashon senior guard Marshaun Bostic said.

This is the first win against an area-ranked team under fourth-year head coach John Albert and is the third consecutive year that the Wolverines have started a season 2-0.

"We've got a lot of good games coming up and really, it's not about the wins or losses, it's about competing and playing hard," Albert said. "If they can do that, I'm satisfied."