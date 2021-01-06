Vashon's Simmons shows no fear in win over Lutheran North

Nariyah Simmons looked at the giant trees planted in the lane.
Despite only measuring a diminutive 5-foot-2, the senior guard for the Vashon girls basketball team went slashing into the jungle with reckless abandon.
She wasn't scared of the trees.
"I've always been brought up as heart or height," Simmons said. "It doesn't matter how tall you are, if you have more heart than the other guy, it doesn't matter."
Simmons's fearlessness led the Wolverines to a 74-56 victory against Lutheran North (7-2), the No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings.
Vashon (2-0) was playing for the first time since Dec. 21.
"It feels great because we came in as the underdogs and to beat a ranked team, it feels good," Vashon senior guard Marshaun Bostic said.
This is the first win against an area-ranked team under fourth-year head coach John Albert and is the third consecutive year that the Wolverines have started a season 2-0.
"We've got a lot of good games coming up and really, it's not about the wins or losses, it's about competing and playing hard," Albert said. "If they can do that, I'm satisfied."
Simmons scored a game-high 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. If she wasn't getting to her spot in the lane, the jitterbug sacrificed her body and was sent the charity stripe six times, going 7-for-12 from the line.
Her basketball IQ showed each time down the court.
"I pride myself as being a good point guard who knows when it's their time to score," Simmons said. "If I see an open teammate, I'm going to give them the ball, if I see an open lane, I'm going to take it."
Four other Wolverines scored in double-digits. Bostic, a senior, scored 14 points. Senior Kiyah Cooper and junior Azaria Moore added 10 points each for Vashon.
Sophomore forward Raychel Jones stuffed the stat sheet, pulling down a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, had six assists with two steals.
Bostic, a University of Auburn signee, nearly had a triple-double with 11 rebounds and seven steals.
Bostic and Jones helped key the Wolverines defense that went into a feeding frenzy with its full-court trapping defense.
"That's what we're going to do, we're going to speed the game up and that's how we practice," Albert said. "We practice up-tempo and fast. We can play other styles, but that's what's going to be us."
The Wolverines forced 29 turnovers and cranked up the pressure on the Crusaders, who went 19-for-50 from the field and never got into a rhythm after leading scorer Laila Blakeny went down in the first quarter with a knee injury.
"Anytime you're missing your leading scorer that's what will happen," Lutheran North coach Chris Forrest said. "Their press kept us off balance and we didn't execute against the press."
Taleah Dilworth picked up the slack with 23 points for Lutheran North, which had a four-game win streak snapped.
Despite its second 70-plus scoring performance on the season, Vashon's offense struggled to get going. The Wolverines shot 2-for-10 from the field in the first quarter, getting 13 points at the charity stripe to keep a 17-14 lead going into the second quarter.
In the second and third quarter, Vashon shot 16-for-30 from the field outscoring Lutheran North, 42-24.
"Coach told us to, 'Stay patient, we've got this and keep pushing,' " Bostic said.