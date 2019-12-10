Incarnate Word junior Ellie Vazzana (4) gets past the defense of Lutheran North junior Cynaa Coleman (5) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North junior Taleah Dilworth (3) dives on a loose ball before Incarnate Word junior Ellie Vazzana (4) can get to it during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North sophomore Symone Thomas (42) battles with Incarnate Word freshman Olivia Hahn (14) and Incarnate Word sophomore Morgan Ramthun (10) for a rebound during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word senior Kate Rolfes (23) drives past the defense of Lutheran North sophomore Neveah Howard (15) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word junior Ellie Vazzana (4) throws a pass over the defense of Lutheran North freshman Kayla Sullivan (34) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North senior MaKayla Williams (21) slips in between multiple defenders to put up a shot during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North senior Laila Blakeny (25) draws a blocking foul on Incarnate Word senior Helen DeMarcantonio (11) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word freshman Olivia Hahn (14) pins Lutheran North senior MaKayla Williams (21) on the baseline during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North junior Taleah Dilworth (3) tries to stop Incarnate Word sophomore Saniah Tyler (2) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word freshman Natalie Potts (32) tries to knock the ball away from Lutheran North junior Taleah Dilworth (3) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North sophomore Neveah Howard (15) stops the drive of Incarnate Word sophomore Saniah Tyler (2) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North freshman Kayla Sullivan (34) tries to block the shot of Incarnate Word sophomore Jaiden Bryant (22) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North senior Laila Blakeny (25) slips past Incarnate Word sophomore Morgan Ramthun (10) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word sophomore Saniah Tyler (2) slips past the defense of Lutheran North sophomore Symone Thomas (42) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word sophomore Saniah Tyler (2) dribbles towards the basket on a breakaway during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word freshman Olivia Hahn (14) strips the ball from Lutheran North freshman Kayla Sullivan (34) during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word junior Ellie Vazzana (4) shoots a free throw during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes watches on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word senior Kate Rolfes (23) drives to the basket during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word junior Ellie Vazzana (4) puts up a shot during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North coach Chris Forrest watches the action against Incarnate Ward on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lutheran North High School in St Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Incarnate Word junior was told by coach Dan Rolfes she would have to take a bigger role this season after the three-time defending Class 4 girls basketball state champions lost three NCAA Division I players to graduation.
"It was my time to step up," the 5-foot-11 winger said.
So far, she has done just that.
Vazzana scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to help IWA to a 63-32 win over Lutheran North on Tuesday in a battle of final four teams from last spring at Lutheran North.
The Red Knights (3-0) bolted out to a 33-10 first-half lead and never looked back against Lutheran North (1-2), which lost in last season's Class 3 title game to Strafford.
Vazzana is one of a host of players who will be asked to take on more responsibility this time around.
Sophomore guard Saniah Tyler pumped in a team-high 18 points. Freshman Natalie Potts, a 6-foot-2 skyscraper, added 11 points and senior guard Kate Rolfes chipped in with 10.
Vazzana averaged 8.3 points and 2.1 rebounds last season. She has scored at least 11 points in all three games so far this year.
"Being one of our few upperclassmen, I feel like it's not just my job to contribute on the court, but also help all the younger girls become acclimated to everything," Vazzana said.
Dan Rolfes is happy Vazzana is set to become more of a role model.
"She just gives you so many of the intangibles," he said. "She can guard anybody, she can take you off the dribble, she can hit a jumper. She's just a high-energy kid that gets a lot done for us."
Like Vazzana, Tyler is in the same position.
"I'm ready to contribute more because I know we need it now," she said.
The Red Knights, who are 88-11 over the last three-plus seasons, used the strong two-way play of Vazzana to take control early. She scored 12 of the team's first 33 points and added a block and two rebounds to a tone-setting defensive effort in the first quarter.
Lutheran North missed 13 of its first 15 shots and was never able to get into any offensive rhythm, thanks to IWA's staunch defense.
"Defensive stops, that's what got us going at both ends," Tyler said.
IWA parlayed an 18-5 blitz in a 6 minute, 44 second-span to take command 18-7. Vazzana scored six successive points including a layup off a steal from Morgan Ramthun to push the lead to 14-7. Potts, who hit all four shots from the field, started the outburst with a 3-point play that erased an early 2-0 deficit.
Jaiden Bryant and Kate Rolfes also scored baskets during the run that ended with a steal and layup from Tyler.
The Red Knights scored 15 of the first 18 points of the second period. Olivia Hahn chipped in with a key basket. Vazzana's foul-line jumper pumped the lead to 23 with 2:42 left in the opening half.
Lutheran North got to within 15 points early in the third quarter on a triple by McKayla Williams, but could get no closer.
The tradition-rich Red Knights never have a down season, although there was speculation that this could be a rebuilding campaign following the graduation losses of Marisa Warren, who is now at DePaul, Rickie Woltman (Purdue) and Kiki Britzmann (Belmont). The trio averaged 39.5 points per game.
But this program never rebuilds — it simply reloads.
"There's a reason we've been so good for the last 20 years," Vazzana said. "(Dan Rolfes) knows how to restock."
This year's team goes nine deep and the practices are spirited as the players fight for playing time.
"I'm really excited about this group," Dan Rolfes said. "It's fun to have a whole new crop of kids that are busting it. They're giving me all they have and at this point, that's all I can ask."
Lutheran North returns only one starter from last year's 26-7 group.
"We have to grow up and we have a short time to get there," North coach Chris Forrest said. "But, we'll be all right by the end of the year."
