NORTH ST. LOUIS — Ellie Vazzana took the words to heart.
The Incarnate Word Academy junior was told by coach Dan Rolfes that she would have to take a bigger role this season after the three time defending state Class 4 champions lost three NCAA Division I players to graduation.
"It was my time to step up," the 5-foot-11 inch winger said.
So far, she had done just that.
Vazzana scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead IWA to a 63-32 win over Lutheran South on Tuesday in a battle of final four team from last spring at Lutheran North.
The Red Knights (3-0) bolted out to a 33-10 first-half lead and never looked back against North (1-2), which lost in the Class 2 title game to Strafford.
Vazzana is one of a host of players that will be asked to a take on more responsibility this time around.
Sophomore guard Saniah Tyler, who spent last year as a back-up to Sonya Morris, pumped in a team-high 18 points. Freshman Natalie Potts added 11 points and senior guard Katie Rolfes chipped in with 10.
Vazzana averaged 8.3 points and 2.1 rebounds last season.
"Being one of our few upperclassmen, I feel like it's not just my job to contribute on the court, but also help all the younger girls become acclimated to everything," Vazzana said.
Dan Rolfes is happy that Vazzana is set to a become more of a role model.
"She just gives you so many of the intangibles," he said. "She can guard anybody, she can take you off the dribble, she can hit a jumper. She's just a high-energy kid that gets a lot done for us."
Like Vazzana, Tyler is in the same position.
"I'm ready to contribute more because I know we need it," she said.
The Red Knights, who are 88-11 over the last three-plus seasons, used the strong two-way play of Vazzana to take control early. She scored 12 of the team's first 33 points and added a block and two rebounds to a tone-setting defensive effort in the first quarter.
Lutheran North missed 13 of its first 15 shots and was never able to get into any offensive rhythm, thanks to a IWA staunch defense.
"Defensive stops, that what got us going at both ends," Tyler said.
IWA parlayed an 18-5 blitz in a 6 minutes and 44 seconds span to take command 18-7. Vazxzana scored six successive point including a layup off a steal from that Morgan Ramthun to push the lead to 14-7. Potts, who hit all four shots from the field, started the outburst with an old-fashioned 3-point play that erased an early 2-0 deficit.
Jaiden Bryant and Katie Rolfes also scored baskets during the run that ended with a steal and layup from Tyler.
The Red Knights scored 15 of the first 18 points of the second period. Olivia Hahn chipped with a key jumper. Vazzana's foul-line jumper pumped the lead to a 23 with 2:42 left in the opening half.
Lutheran North got to within 15 early in the third quarter on a triple by McKayla Williams, but could get no closer.
The tradition-rich Red Knights never have a down season although there was speculation that this could be a rebuilding campaign following the graduation losses of Morris, who is now at DePaul, Katie Woltman (Purdue) and Kiki Britzmann (Belmont). The trio averaged 39.5 points per game.
But this program never rebuilds - it simply reloads.
"There's a reason we've been so good for the last 20 years," Vazzana said. "(Dan Rolfes) knows how to restock."
This year's team goes nine deep and the practices are spirited as the players fight for a playing time.
"I'm really excited about this group," Dan Rolfes said. "It's fun to have a whole new crop of kids that are busting it. Practices are intensity. They're giving me all they have and at this point, that's all I can ask."
Lutheran North returns only one starter from last year's 26-7 group.
"We have to grow up and we have a short time to get there," North coach Chris Forrest said. "But we'll be all right by the end of the year."