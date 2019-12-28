Vazzana's late basket lifts IWA past Edwardsville in Visitation final

"A game like this is what it's all about," IWA coach Dan Rolfes said.

Added Vazzana, "Just to be a part of this is special."

Dan Rolfes called a timeout with 9.3 seconds on the clock to set up a final play. The Red Knights executed perfectly with the contest on the line.

"In late game situations, we're trying to get something going to the rim," Don Rolfes said. "Ellie does the best job of getting to the rim."

Sophomore Saniah Tyler added 15 points to the winning attack. Natalie Potts chipped in with a key basket in the final period.

Edwardsville sharp-shooter Sydney Harris had a team-high 17 points.

The Tigers took a 51-47 lead on a basket by Maria Smith midway through the final period. IWA battled back to tie on a Potts' jumper and two free throws from Tyler.

Smith answered with a free throw to set the stage for Kate Rolfes' long-range triple that put her tam up 54-52 with 1:47 left.

Quierra Love knotted the scored on a nifty reverse layup with 1:14 on the clock.

IWA calmly held the ball for the final shot.

"It went just the way we drew it up," Vazzana said.