Vazzana's late basket lifts IWA past Edwardsville in Visitation final

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Incarnate Word junior winger Ellie Vazzana wanted the basketball during crunch time.
Her coach, Dan Rolfes, was happy to oblige.
Vazzana scored on a power drive to the basket with 4 seconds left to lift IWA to a thrilling 56-54 win over Edwardsville in the championship game of the 45th annual Visitation Tournament on Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 inch winger took an in-bound pass, lowered her head, and drove to the hoop with the game on the line.
"I knew we could do it," said Vazzana, who finished with a game-high 19 points. "Even if I messed up, I knew my team was going to have my back."
Vazzana made no mistake in converting the biggest basket of the season for the Red Knights (10-1), who have won the 16-team classic 13 times in the last 16 years.
"In that situation, we're pretty confident with the ball in her hands," said IWA senior guard Kate Rolfes, who added 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. "I knew she'd come through."
Edwardville (13-1), which held a four-point lead with 3:26 remaining, was unable to get a shot off in the closing seconds.
The late basket put an end to a thrilling up-and-down affair featuring the two top teams in the area. IWA is ranked first in the STLhighgschoolsports.com small-school poll. Edwardsville is No. 1 among large schools.
"A game like this is what it's all about," IWA coach Dan Rolfes said.
Added Vazzana, "Just to be a part of this is special."
Dan Rolfes called a timeout with 9.3 seconds on the clock to set up a final play. The Red Knights executed perfectly with the contest on the line.
"In late game situations, we're trying to get something going to the rim," Don Rolfes said. "Ellie does the best job of getting to the rim."
Sophomore Saniah Tyler added 15 points to the winning attack. Natalie Potts chipped in with a key basket in the final period.
Edwardsville sharp-shooter Sydney Harris had a team-high 17 points.
The Tigers took a 51-47 lead on a basket by Maria Smith midway through the final period. IWA battled back to tie on a Potts' jumper and two free throws from Tyler.
Smith answered with a free throw to set the stage for Kate Rolfes' long-range triple that put her tam up 54-52 with 1:47 left.
Quierra Love knotted the scored on a nifty reverse layup with 1:14 on the clock.
IWA calmly held the ball for the final shot.
"It went just the way we drew it up," Vazzana said.
The Red Knights have won the Class 4 state championship for the last three years and have six championships during the last seven seasons. They showed their mettle with a gutsy performance on Saturday.
"(I'm) disappointed in the loss, but not in our effort," Tigers veteran coach Lori Blade said.
IWA used a 6-2 run to take a 42-41 lead late in the third quarter on a driving layup by Vazzana. Neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way.
"To win in this tournament, against this type of competition, is exciting for us," Dan Rolfes said. "We've had some good teams and our kids love playing in this."