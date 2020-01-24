Vick steps up to help Westminster slip past Parkway North

Vick entered the contest 0-for-2 from 3-point range in 43 career varsity games.

Her momentum-changing shot was part of a strong two-way performance. She finished with a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds, her first double double. She came into the contest averaging just 5.9 points per game.

"She used all of her abilities, both offensively and defensively," Martin said. "The team needs her to be aggressive and be assertive in order to be successful. She took a lot of pride in her role tonight."

Vick put the team on her back at the outset of the final period, scoring the Wildcats' first nine points. She gave her team the lead, 41-40 with a short jumper and then added a key block on the ensuing possession.

North junior Aliyah Williams, who finished with a game-high 22 points, answered with a 3-pointer before Vick calmly made the biggest shot of the night.

"In the past weeks we're learning to fight through adversity," Highmark said. "We pick each other up and we really came together. That's what happened tonight."

Vick followed her 3-pointer with a short jumper for a 46-43 cushion. Highmark, the daughter of former Saint Louis University standout Scott Highmark, then hit a 3-pointer for a 49-43 cushion.