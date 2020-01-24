Vick steps up to help Westminster slip past Parkway North

CREVE COEUR — In practice, Westminster sophomore Carlie Vick sinks 3-pointers on a regular basis.
The 6-foot-2-inch center connects on long-range bombs with the touch of an eagle-eye shooting guard.
"It's pretty impressive to see," explained Westminster sophomore guard Brooke Highmark.
In games, however, Vick is somewhat reluctant to fire from downtown.
"We tell her to, anytime she wants," explained Wildcats coach Kat Martin. "She's just not comfortable doing it."
Until Friday night, that is.
Vick sank the first triple of her career and it turned out to be the biggest basket of the night as Westminster squeezed by Parkway North 53-49 in a non-conference affair at North.
The Wildcats (12-4) won their fifth in a row and broke a three-game losing streak against North (10-5).
Highmark, the team's normal outside threat, finished with a team-high 20 points and hit a key triple late in the final period.
But it was Vick's 22-footer with 5 minutes and 7 seconds left that gave the Wildcats the lead for good, 44-43. It also kick-started a game-deciding 8-0 run.
"I hit them in practice, but I don't have the confidence to do it in games," Vick said.
Vick entered the contest 0-for-2 from 3-point range in 43 career varsity games.
Her momentum-changing shot was part of a strong two-way performance. She finished with a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds, her first double double. She came into the contest averaging just 5.9 points per game.
"She used all of her abilities, both offensively and defensively," Martin said. "The team needs her to be aggressive and be assertive in order to be successful. She took a lot of pride in her role tonight."
Vick put the team on her back at the outset of the final period, scoring the Wildcats' first nine points. She gave her team the lead, 41-40 with a short jumper and then added a key block on the ensuing possession.
North junior Aliyah Williams, who finished with a game-high 22 points, answered with a 3-pointer before Vick calmly made the biggest shot of the night.
"In the past weeks we're learning to fight through adversity," Highmark said. "We pick each other up and we really came together. That's what happened tonight."
Vick followed her 3-pointer with a short jumper for a 46-43 cushion. Highmark, the daughter of former Saint Louis University standout Scott Highmark, then hit a 3-pointer for a 49-43 cushion.
The Vikings climbed to within 51-49 on a driving layup by Williams with 18 seconds left.
But sophomore Reilly Brophy hit two foul shots five seconds later to seal the victory.
Westminster senior Carsyn Beachy added a rare four-point play late in the third quarter.
"I'm so proud of all the composure they showed," Martin said. "That was a pretty strong fourth quarter."
Neither team led by more than six points during the tightly-played contest, which featured six lead changes in the second half.
Mackenzie Rhodes added 14 points for North, which took a 43-41 lead on a triple from Williams early in the final frame.
But Vick took over at both ends with nine points and two blocks over the final 7:27.
"When (Vick) stretches us out like that, it makes things a lot more difficult for us," North coach Brett Katz said. "Our kids played hard. (Westminster) just made a few more plays than we did."
The Wildcats have been on a roll ever since a solid 2-2 performance in the Visitation Christmas Tournament, which featured wins over Nerinx Hall and Parkway Central.
"Our untapped potential is becoming tapped," Highmark said.