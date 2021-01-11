Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball

TOWN AND COUNTRY — The rules were simple in the driveway of the Vick family home.
The triplets — Carlie, Lexie and Austin — would wile away the hours playing basketball in various forms while growing up.
Austin, the lone boy, wasn't able to use his physical prowess against his sisters.
"No bully ball," he recalled.
So to equal out the equation, Carlie and Lexie were allowed toss a few elbows and bang on their taller brother.
The girls loved their little gender advantage.
"It was fun," Carlie said. "Still is."
The Vick triplets, even to this day, continue to battle one another in some serious 2-on-1 contests at their St. Albans residence.
Yet most of the time, the Westminster Academy juniors are pounding away against high school opponents.
Carlie, who stands 6-foot-2, has developed into one of the top post players in the state. She has received a half dozen NCAA Division I offers and more are certain to follow. She averages 10.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for Wildcats, who are off to a 12-1 start — their best since the 2006-2007 team won 23 of its first 24 games.
The 6-foot-1 Lexie provides extra muscle off the bench.
Austin, a hulking 6-8, is scoring seven points and six rebounds for the Westminster boys team, which is 5-2.
The Vick gang has played a huge role in the success of both programs.
"The best part about them," Westminster girls coach Kat Martin said, "is they're all great students in addition to being great kids and great basketball players."
The Vick triplets — who total 18 feet, 11 inches — love basketball, especially Carlie and Austin, who plan to continue playing in college. Lexie likes to draw and is an accomplished rower.
The girls agree the key to their athletic progression over the years can be attributed to Austin. He showed them no mercy in the driveway battles.
"He never let up on them — but that was good," said Carri, their mother. "I think he ended up teaching them a lot more than they taught him. Just the other day he was showing Carlie a drop-step move that she used in a game. She didn't make the shot, so she blamed it on his move."
The triplets are vastly different in personality. Lexie is the most outgoing. Carlie is a quiet leader. Austin carries a laid-back, go-with-the flow persona.
"I'm the brains, academically," Lexie said. "(Carlie) has more common sense."
But one thing is certain. They possess that triplet synergy, which Lexie says is hard to explain.
"We just do everything together — it comes natural," she says. "We know what each other is thinking and the things they want to do."
Explained Austin, "We're each other's best friends and it's always going to be that way."
Unlike most siblings, the triplets don't fight or squabble among one other.
"I don't think we've ever had a real serious disagreement," Carlie said. "And if we do have a little one, it's over something stupid and we quickly forget about it."
The three are inseparable off the court as well. Socially, they are seen together around the campus on a regular basis.
"They still love being around each other," Carri said. "It's great to see."
Carlie, the first born by a matter of seconds, realizes her sibling bonds are stronger than most. She also knows that traditions, such as celebrating their birthdays together, provide a special moment.
"We're just able to experience things with each other that other people can't understand," Austin says.
Carlie has stepped up her game considerably over the past few months.
Always a strong defensive presence, she has developed some impressive offensive moves, both in close and away from the basket.
"With her work ethic, and now her versatility, she can take her game wherever she wants it to go," Martin said. "She's got such a knack, and an IQ, for being in the right place at the right time. And she just keeps getting better and better."
Carlie hit the game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds left in a 42-41 triumph over Webster Groves on Dec. 16. She also scored a career-high 21 points in a 58-54 loss to powerful Incarnate Word Academy in the championship game of the Visitation Tournament on Dec. 28.
Austin also is sharpening his game at a rapid level. He had 11 points and 11 rebounds, both career-highs, in a 56-48 loss to De Smet on Jan. 2.
The three siblings still get together for their hoopfests in the driveway. Sometimes, they revert back to the grade school and junior high days, when it was Carlie and Lexie facing off against Austin in 2-on-1 slugfests.
"I used to win all the time back then," Austin said. "Not anymore."