Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball

"We just do everything together — it comes natural," she says. "We know what each other is thinking and the things they want to do."

Explained Austin, "We're each other's best friends and it's always going to be that way."

Unlike most siblings, the triplets don't fight or squabble among one other.

"I don't think we've ever had a real serious disagreement," Carlie said. "And if we do have a little one, it's over something stupid and we quickly forget about it."

The three are inseparable off the court as well. Socially, they are seen together around the campus on a regular basis.

"They still love being around each other," Carri said. "It's great to see."

Carlie, the first born by a matter of seconds, realizes her sibling bonds are stronger than most. She also knows that traditions, such as celebrating their birthdays together, provide a special moment.

"We're just able to experience things with each other that other people can't understand," Austin says.

Carlie has stepped up her game considerably over the past few months.