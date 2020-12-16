Vick's late basket lifts Westminster over Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — For Westminster junior Carlie Vick, the young season has been a journey.
The 6-foot-2 post player has been on a rather elusive trek to find confidence on a team brimming with talent.
Vick gave herself a huge shot in the arm on Wednesday by hitting a short jumper with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Wildcats to a 42-41 win over Webster Groves in a non-league showdown.
“I just know that I have so many strong players on my team and I look to them more than I look to myself, but I’m working on that,” Vick said. “My overall confidence is something I’ve kind of struggled with at times. I was feeling good there at the end, but I was still a little nervous because I knew they’ve got some good players on that team.”
Westminster coach Kat Martin praised Vick and the entire squad for a strong all-around effort.
“I really don’t think many people gave us a chance going into this game,” Martin said. “The one thing is, though, that we’ve got a bunch of girls who don’t quit. Carlie is a great example of that. She really came up big for us tonight. We know Webster has size, but we’ve got a number of girls who are kind of what I call in-between. They might not have that great height, but they play very well for their size.”
Westminster (5-0, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) and Vick got the final word in a game that featured 15 lead changes and four ties.
While Webster (4-1, No. 1 large-schools) led early and forged a late one-point lead on a layup by junior forward Sophia Nittinger with 16.4 seconds left, the Wildcats came up with the final answer.
In the second half, junior guard Brooke Highmark, who is headed to Belmont University, broke loose to give the Wildcats some space on the scoreboard. She scored seven of her team-high 14 points as Westminster led 32-27 after three quarters.
“As a team we talked at halftime about how we needed to do some off-ball screens to get each other open,” Highmark said. “Our on-ball screens and trying to play one-on-one wasn’t working.”
Vick and sophomore forward Julia Coleman added eight points each to the winning attack.
Junior guard Ellie Paloucek led Webster with 11 points. Junior forwards Eliza Maupin and Sophia Nittinger, who entered the game averaging 3.3 points, each added 10 points.
Webster senior guard Ja’Mise Bailey, who added seven points, wants another shot at the Wildcats.
“This just wasn’t the outcome that we wanted,” Bailey said. “I think we were in our heads a little too much. We could have won this game, to be honest.”
Both teams will play in the opening round of the 46th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday. Second-seeded Webster will face Cor Jesu at 10 a.m. to open the tournament and third-seeded Westminster will play host Visitation at 1 p.m.
Should the seeds hold, they would meet in a semifinal on Dec. 27.
“I don’t think many people gave us a chance coming in here,” Highmark said. “We had confidence in ourselves. We knew that this was going to be a good game, but we also knew we had the talent to win. We know that they’ll be ready if we see them again. We’ll have to work hard to be just as ready.”
