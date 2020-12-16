Vick's late basket lifts Westminster over Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — For Westminster junior Carlie Vick, the young season has been a journey.

The 6-foot-2 post player has been on a rather elusive trek to find confidence on a team brimming with talent.

Vick gave herself a huge shot in the arm on Wednesday by hitting a short jumper with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Wildcats to a 42-41 win over Webster Groves in a non-league showdown.

“I just know that I have so many strong players on my team and I look to them more than I look to myself, but I’m working on that,” Vick said. “My overall confidence is something I’ve kind of struggled with at times. I was feeling good there at the end, but I was still a little nervous because I knew they’ve got some good players on that team.”

Westminster coach Kat Martin praised Vick and the entire squad for a strong all-around effort.

“I really don’t think many people gave us a chance going into this game,” Martin said. “The one thing is, though, that we’ve got a bunch of girls who don’t quit. Carlie is a great example of that. She really came up big for us tonight. We know Webster has size, but we’ve got a number of girls who are kind of what I call in-between. They might not have that great height, but they play very well for their size.”