Visitation Christmas girls basketball tournament welcomes five newcomers

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans are allowed to attend and every game will be streamed on YouTube.

“It’s been a tough year all around for everybody and even though we’re not having fans, we thought it was the best thing to stream it for everybody,” Visitation athletics director Paul Stoecklin said. “We’re supplying that at no charge. That’s all eight games, all four days. If you’re a basketball junkie, that’s 32 games. You can sit in the comfort of your own home and watch every game.”

Other scheduled first-round games for Dec. 19 are: Webster Groves (4-0) vs. Cor Jesu (1-3) at 10 a.m.; Westminster (4-0) vs. Visitation (2-4) at 1 p.m.; Parkway North (4-0) vs. Parkway South (3-2) at 2:30 p.m.; Incarnate Word (3-0) vs. University City at 4; Marquette vs. John Burroughs at 5:30 p.m.; Cardinal Ritter vs. Nerinx Hall (2-2) at 7 p.m.; and Whitfield (2-1) vs. Eureka at 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word is the two-time defending tournament champion.

Whitfield is scheduled to end the opening-day Visitation slate by playing in its second — and different — tournament of the day.

Earlier Dec. 19, Whitfield is scheduled to close out action in the Fort Zumwalt North tournament. The championship of the Zumwalt North event is scheduled for 3 p.m.

“We got into the Zumwalt North tournament late and a lot of these kids play AAU basketball with multiple games in a day,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. “Having said that, it’s not ideal but we have already begun talking to the girls about it and preparing at practice. This is something I don’t think I’ve ever had to do during the regular season. Doing it for one day is not going to hurt us. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do what we need to do in both games.”

