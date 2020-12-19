Visitation Christmas Tournament roundup: Westminster avoids upset; Parkway North rolls

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Saturday brought to an end a tough stretch of games for the Webster Groves girls basketball team.

The 56-36 win over Cor Jesu not only opened the 46th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament, but it also capped a stretch of three games — two of which were wins — in the last 72 hours.

After a loss to Westminster Wednesday, Webster (6-1, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) rebounded to beat Kirkwood Friday before the win Saturday.

Webster coach Josh Spuhl said that he was happy to see the Statesmen get on a roll after a loss.

“The Westminster game was tough and the kids reacted the right way,” Spuhl said. “Last night wasn’t the prettiest game but we’re moving in the right direction. We’re pretty excited.”

The team’s roll Saturday started as Webster scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back.

Cor Jesu (1-4) cut the lead to 14-8 by the end of the first quarter but that was as close as the Chargers would get.