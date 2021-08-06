Visitation community mourns death of beloved announcer Aubuchon

For more than 20 years, spectators attending a Visitation Academy girls basketball game heard the signature phrase, “Welcome to Viz’s house.”
That house lost a beloved member of its family Thursday.
Gary Aubuchon, the longtime public address announcer for Visitation basketball, died Thursday at the age of 77 after a long illness.
Aubuchon became the voice of the Vivettes in the mid-1990s after attending a game without an announcer and wanting to add enjoyment to the overall atmosphere for the players.
“He heard the squeaky shoes and the ball dribbling and thought he could do something to add more fun to the game by giving it more of a college or NBA feel,” said Kristen Ferguson, Aubuchon’s daughter who played basketball at Visitation and graduated in 2000.
Ferguson added, “He was not done when I was done.”
Aubuchon had a love for high school basketball, a level he considered the purest form of the game, and he displayed a natural ability to provide extra energy in his voice at the perfect moment.
“He was knowledgeable of the sport, and he always knew when to be excited for a kid, even if it wasn’t a Viz kid,” Visitation athletics director Paul Stoecklin said.
Aubuchon may have been at his best during the annual Visitation Christmas Tournament, where he attended seeding meetings, talked with coaches and made himself aware of any milestones a player might achieve during the tournament.
“Gary was really big on acknowledging kids when they did something special,” Stoecklin said. “I can’t tell you how many balls we’ve given away for 1,000 points, 1,500 points, 2,000 points or career scoring records at a school. During a break, we would pause the game, Gary would acknowledge the person and I’d give the ball to the parents.”
With his health deteriorating during the past two seasons, Aubuchon needed the assistance of oxygen and a scooter but still found his way into the Viz gymnasium on game days.
“He was determined," Ferguson said. "It didn’t matter how tired he was or how bad he felt, he was going to be there. That was one thing he refused to miss."
And when he arrived at his cherished spot behind the microphone at the Visitation scorer’s table, his pain seemed to vanish.
“He had a hard time getting to the game, he had a hard time physically getting set up, but the minute that ball was tipped off, you would never know it by his voice,” Stoecklin said. “When the game started, it was magical, and it brought Gary back to his youth I think.”
Ferguson is grateful for what announcing at Visitation basketball games did for her father’s quality of life, especially in his final years.
“He loved the school, he loved the girls and he loved high school basketball,” Ferguson said. “It brought him so much joy in his life. It was the highlight of his year when basketball season would come around.”