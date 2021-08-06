Visitation community mourns death of beloved announcer Aubuchon

“Gary was really big on acknowledging kids when they did something special,” Stoecklin said. “I can’t tell you how many balls we’ve given away for 1,000 points, 1,500 points, 2,000 points or career scoring records at a school. During a break, we would pause the game, Gary would acknowledge the person and I’d give the ball to the parents.”

With his health deteriorating during the past two seasons, Aubuchon needed the assistance of oxygen and a scooter but still found his way into the Viz gymnasium on game days.

“He was determined," Ferguson said. "It didn’t matter how tired he was or how bad he felt, he was going to be there. That was one thing he refused to miss."

And when he arrived at his cherished spot behind the microphone at the Visitation scorer’s table, his pain seemed to vanish.

“He had a hard time getting to the game, he had a hard time physically getting set up, but the minute that ball was tipped off, you would never know it by his voice,” Stoecklin said. “When the game started, it was magical, and it brought Gary back to his youth I think.”

Ferguson is grateful for what announcing at Visitation basketball games did for her father’s quality of life, especially in his final years.