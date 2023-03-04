ST. CHARLES — Annie Restovich had a dream.

That dream was to play high school basketball with twin sister Kate and younger sister Grace at Visitation. But it was put on hold during Grace's first season last year when Annie tore her ACL and was out for the season.

But Annie returned to start this season and the dream has not only came to fruition, but is culminating with a special ending.

Annie drilled five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 20 points to lead the Vivettes to a 66-61 win over Westminster in the Class 4 District 7 championship Saturday afternoon at Orchard Farm High.

“Last year, definitely hurt being out. But, we had a vision playing together on the court,” Annie said. “I think that definitely gave me a lot of purpose to this year. It gave me a reason to push harder and practice harder.”

Top-seeded Viz (20-8) captured its first district title since 2008 with its sixth successive win and 11th in the last 13 outings.

“I have five seniors and they all start. They do a great job of leading. Some lead by vocals, some lead by the way they act,” Vivettes coach John Sheridan said. “And then what doesn't get talked about are the girls that don't play. Spring sports are here, but they're still focused. I'm so happy for all of them.”

Second-seeded Westminster (19-9) had a 10-game winning streak snapped as it sought its second district title in three years.

“We knew it was gonna be a battle. Viz and Westminster is just a great rivalry. We play each other every year and it always comes to last possessions,” Wildcats coach Kat Martin said. “I thought we did a good job of making some in-game adjustments, but they hit big shots and we weren't able to contest them.”

Annie Restovich was the Vivettes' leading scorer her first two seasons of high school ball, so losing her for all of last season was a big blow. Kate took over as the team's scoring leader this season and is once again this year, but Annie is back to her high-scoring ways as well.

“It's totally exciting because it's always been our dream to all play together,” Kate said. “It gives us something to look forward to and a purpose to train. There's a bunch of love on the court and that helps our team.”

The game couldn't have started any better for Westminster.

Addi Drumm started the game with five points in the first 28 seconds — a 3-pointer just 12 seconds in and a transition bucket — and Sydney Bradley followed with five successive points herself in a 34-second span to give the Wildcats a blazing-hot 10-0 lead.

“We couldn't rest on it,” Martin said. “They called a timeout and I said, 'Hey, absolutely nothing is proven. We've got to continue to earn it.'”

In contrast, the game couldn't have started any worse for Viz.

The Vivettes didn't get their first field goal until the game was more than four minutes old, but they rebounded to trail just 18-13 after one quarter.

“Westminster came out ready to play. Kat always has her kids ready to go. So, they had us on our heels,” Sheridan said. “But, I give it to my girls. They didn't panic. They just continued to do what they do and, before we knew it, it was a game.”

Julia Coleman, the Wildcats' leading scorer coming in at 18.7 points per game, was whistled for her third foul with 1:03 left in the first quarter and didn't play the rest of the first half.

Viz capitalized on that with a 24-10 advantage during that span to carry a 31-28 lead into halftime.

“We struggled to get into a flow a little bit,” Martin said. “We're a physical team. We like to get the ball inside and we rely a lot on getting to the line from that, so that kind of took us a little out of our game plan.”

Eleven straight points turned a six-point deficit into the Vivettes' first lead of the night during the second quarter. Annie started it with a trey, Kate followed with a triple and Lucy Schwartz tallied five straight points, as she finished 15 points on the night.

“We knew we had to hit our shots today if we wanted things to go our way, so we got the ball moving because we like to have one extra pass,” Annie said. “We play better when we have something to fight back for.”

Annie's effort led four Vivettes in double-figure scoring, as Schwartz scored 15 points, Kate had 11 and Grace added 10.

“We have a lot of threats on this team and 3-point shooting is definitely something we work on a lot in practice,” Kate said. “We all have pretty good shots, so being able to go against each other in practice really helps us.”

With Coleman back in to start the third quarter, Westminster scored four quick points to briefly regain the lead, but Viz ended up with a 21-11 third-quarter advantage that resulted in a double-digit lead after three.

“In the past couple years, we've had sluggish third quarters. So, it's something we talk about every game.” Sheridan said. “You've got to come out of the locker room like it's a 0-0 start of the game. It's an emphasis to win those first three minutes of the third quarter.”

The Wildcats trimmed the deficit down to five and had a chance to make it a three-point game with a midcourt steal with two minutes left, but they missed the ensuing lay-up and the Vivettes were able to close it out.

“They never gave up,” Martin said. “I told them going into the fourth quarter, 'If you don't think you can win, get out right now.' And they were all locked in. The fight was there and the effort was there.”

Viz will now take on Moberly (21-7) in a Class 4 sectional game at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Maryville University.

“We've been working this whole season with that vision in mind,” Annie said. “It's super exciting because we've never done this before. I think we're all definitely ready for it.”

Class 4 District 7 championship: Visitation 66, Westminster 61