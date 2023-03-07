TOWN AND COUNTRY — Visitation’s comeback came up a play or two short.

After a six-point burst in a 30-second span early in the fourth quarter, the Vivettes suddenly found themselves down nine points against Moberly in a Class 4 girls basketball sectional at Maryville University on Tuesday night.

Visitation came roaring back to cut the deficit to one before ultimately falling 55-48.

“There was no panic,” Visitation coach John Sheridan said. “We knew we messed up. We should have rebounded the ball better, but that wasn't going to fix it. We had to go out there and do it.”

Grace Billington finished with 22 points, Kennedy Messer had 18 points and Asa Fanning added eight points while providing spurts of dominance inside the paint for Moberly (22-7), which will face Vashon (24-5), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small schools rankings, in the quarterfinals at Lindenwood University at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lucie Schwartz and Kate Restovich each scored 13 points and Avery Jacoby added nine for Visitation (20-9).

Billington appeared to deliver the knockout blow early in the fourth as she converted a four-point play after being fouled while making a 3-pointer and then quickly followed that with a layup off a steal to give Moberly a 45-36 lead.

“I think the biggest reason for our success is that we're all playing for each other and we want to do our best for our teammates,” Schwartz said. “So that shows in our resilience in that moment.”

Grace Restovich and Schwartz got the comeback started with buckets. Annie Restovich followed with a 3-pointer and Jacoby’s driving layup cut the Vivette’s deficit to 47-46 with less than two minutes left.

But Visitation couldn’t get over the hump as a pair of costly turnovers allowed the Spartans to seal the game from the free throw line.

“The Billington girl is a player for us and she's made plays like that all season for us,” Moberly coach Tony Vestal said. “It was nice again to see us battle, other team goes on a run, but we always had an answer to kind of to weather the storm there.”

Visitation took the first lead in a back-and-forth first half. Jacoby started it with a couple of buckets and Annie Restovich followed with a trey to make it 7-3.

Moberly answered with 3-pointers from Billington, a Murray State recruit, and Messer to take a 13-11 lead heading into the second quarter.

“In the end they were a lot bigger than us and there were some things we couldn't control,” Kate Restovich said. “But I do think that we all gave it our best and tried our best to do what we have been preaching all year.”

Moberly pushed its lead to 20-15 with a basket from Fanning, who also had a pair of blocks in the frame, and a putback from Haley Baker.

Kate Restovich provided the answered for the Vivettes scoring seven quick points. She capped it with a 3-ball to give Visitation a one-point lead, but Billington’s trey rimmed in at the buzzer to give the Spartans a 25-23 lead at halftime.

“We didn’t start well,” Sheridan said. “We missed some layups early, I think that would have made a huge difference for us. And then that three at halftime, that didn't help. But it was a one possession game.”

Schwartz paced Visitation with seven points in a third quarter that saw several lead changes, but Moberly got 3-pointers from Billington and Messer to take a 39-36 lead into the fourth.

“I think especially coming into this bigger court, we thought with our speed and endurance as a small team, that's always something we try to do is get out fast and play hard,” Kate Restovich said.

Visitation and Sheridan say goodbye to a senior class that led the Vivettes to their first district championship in 15 years.

“Overall, the entire group just really did care about Viz and cared about the team and each other,” Sheridan said. “They were absolutely a pleasure to coach.”