Wakeland comes up big to lead Grandview past rival Herculaneum

Wakeland set a career-high with her six blocks. Her 18 points ties a career high. She also scored 18 in a win over Hillsboro last week.

But her latest performance came in the biggest game of the season.

The two Jefferson County rivals split a pair of one-point games during the regular season and the rubber match was expected to be a nail-biter

It wasn't, thanks in part to Wakeland, who came into the contest averaging just six points per contest.

"We told her all season that there was going to be a time where we were going to need her to step up and play big," said Faust, who added 13 points. "Tonight was it."

The Eagles used an 11-0 run in the opening quarter to take the lead for good. They pushed the advantage to 12 late in the first half and held off a fourth-quarter charge from the Blackcats (19-8).

Sophomore Natalee Moore scored 10 points off the bench for the Eagles. Senior Isabelle Kuczka chipped in with nine points.

"We've been fired up for this game for a long time," Faust said.