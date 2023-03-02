WASHINGTON — Cierra Murrell showed off some of her volleyball skills when her Washington girls basketball team needed it the most.

The 5-foot-10 junior multi-sport athlete showed off her strength and jumping ability to score the eventual game-winning bucket in the Blue Jays’ 71-67 four-overtime win over Summit in a Class 5 District 5 opener on Thursday night.

With the game tied 67-all in the final 30 seconds of the fourth overtime, Murrell wrestled a 50-50 ball from a Summit defender, turned and banked in the bucket. Elizabeth Reed iced the game with a pair of free throws for host Washington (18-9), who will face Helias (20-6) in the semifinals on at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I was like on my tippy toes and I just took it from her and then I saw the girl behind me and I've been working on like some moves that I just kind of jump up and toss it,” Murrell said. “Not gonna lie, I was just praying it went in.”

Washington coach Adam Meyer not only credited Murrell but also Sydney Harbath on the play. Harbath, who sat for most of the overtimes but entered the game after Gabby Lindemann fouled out earlier in the fourth extra session, made the in-bounds pass to Murrell.

“We have a play that we call volleyball just for her,” Meyer said of Murrell. “That wasn’t it, but you know just jumping up and grabbing it, she's an athletic young lady and we're glad she did it.”

Reed scored a game-high 28 points for Washington, the tournament’s fourth seed, while Murrell and Lindemann each finished with 13.

Cece Hoeflinger scored 14 points and Margaret Schneiders added 13 more for No. 5 seed Summit (19-8).

“I can't be more proud of them,” Summit coach Chris Wilkenson said. “We fought, we made plays, they made plays, we were one play short.”

The first quarter was an offensive showcase with the teams combining for 36 points while shooting a combined 68 percent (15 for 22) from the field. Lindemann scored a quarter-high nine points as Washington led 19-17 heading into the second quarter.

The rest of the game became a defensive slugfest.

Schnieders and Olivia Mantz hit 3-pointers and Schnieders’ jumper at the buzzer gave Summit a 29-26 halftime lead.

Reed gave Washington a spark with a personal 7-0 run in the middle of the third and a late bucket by Murrell gave the Blue Jays a 37-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“I knew sooner or later I was gonna have to start contributing, not only on defense but especially on offense, which I felt like we did,” said Reed, who leads the Blue Jays in scoring averaging 11.5 a game.

Meyer said Reed, who scored just three points in the first half, did a good job of not forcing it.

“I just said, ‘if you're open, let it fly,” Meyer said. “I think she only took that one shot in the first half, so she's letting the game come to her, but she needed to be more aggressive because we need her to score.”

Washington held a late 47-42 lead in the fourth, but a couple of missed free throws opened the door for the Falcons and Ella Mantz drained two late 3-balls to send the game to overtime.

“Usually after a loss, I analyze it,” Wilkenson said. “I'm not gonna analyze anything. We played our butts off.”

Neither team had more than a two-point advantage through the first three overtimes, but a traditional 3-point play by Reed midway through the fourth overtime gave Washington a 66-63 lead.

“Cierra over here, she has this saying ‘GFG,’ go for it girl, and it's really helped us and I feel like it was just a team win,” Reed said.

A pair of free throws from Hoeflinger with 32.5 seconds left drew Summit even before Murrell’s bucket.

“Every time if we were down a quarter, I'd look at Elizabeth (Reed) and she'd be pointing to her mind like keep calm,” Murrell said. “And I just stayed calm.”

Now the challenge will be to mix preparation and rest for a tough Helias team in less than a 48-hour turnaround.

“One thing that we pride ourselves on is that we're in shape,” Meyer said. “I don't know anything about Helias, so I gotta go learn a lot about them real fast. I got a few films on them, but we'll have light practice walkthrough tomorrow and then just get after it.”

Class 5 District 5, first round: Washington 71, Summit 67 (4OT)