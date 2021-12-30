Waterloo continues record setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown

RED BUD – Jake Schneider has a problem.
It's an issue the Waterloo High girls basketball coach never envisioned.
The once downtrodden Bulldogs have suddenly become a deadly force. And along with that metamorphosis comes new responsibilities.
Waterloo captured its third tournament championship of the season Thursday with a convincing 53-26 win over Carlyle in the title game of the Inaugural Red Bud Christmas Tournament in Randolph County.
Now, Schneider has to figure out what to do with all the first-place trophies.
"He'd better find a good place to put them," explained junior forward Norah Gum, who was selected as the MVP of the 10 team, four-day affair. "Everyone's worked hard for this."
Waterloo improved to 17-3 with its seventh successive win. The 17 victories ties the school record for most wins in a campaign set by the 1989-90 team, which went 17-7.
Most importantly, the Bulldogs are crushing opponents with shocking regularity for a team that went just 24-69 over the previous four seasons.
"This team is special, all the credit goes to the girls," said Schneider, who is in his first year with the girls team after spending the last three years as the freshman boys coach at Waterloo. "They're incredible girls. I try to set them up for success the best I can. They make this easy."
Schneider knew his players had talent when he watched them in the pre-season. Yet changing a losing culture is not easy.
"We had to start thinking like we knew we could win," Waterloo senior guard Ellie Schwehr. "Once we started believing, our confidence grew."
Gum agreed, "We have a lot of leaders, and we all work together."
Waterloo began the season by capturing the Columbia Tournament with a trio of wins over toughies Father McGivney, Triad and Alton Marquette.
The Bulldogs then blitzed the field at the Gibault Candy Cane Classic with three wins of 20 points or more.
They dominated the Red Bud field as well with five huge victories.
"I knew we had a good foundation," Schwehr said. "But, I didn't know how good. It's kind of hard to believe."
Waterloo had gone six-plus seasons without a tournament triumph. Its last crown came in the Candy Cane Classic in 2015.
"Regardless of the opponent, we've been putting the ball in the basket," Schneider said. "We're winning games just by the way we're shooting, which has been at a high level."
The Bulldogs were razor-sharp Thursday.
They tied a season-high with 27 first-quarter points on the way to a 16-pont cushion. They closed the half on an 11-0 run over the final 5 minutes and 22 seconds to take a 40-15 lead into the break.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
"We just didn't show up tonight," Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn said. "That first quarter they just annihilated us. We've never been down that deep the whole season."
Gum led the charge with 20 points, marking her 13th successive game scoring in double figures. She also added 10 rebounds.
Schwehr, the lone senior regular, serves as the glue that holds the team together. Junior Sam Lindhorst added nine points and six assists.
Waterloo wasted little time in bolting out to an 11-4 lead after just 3:59. Lindhorst got the ball rolling with a triple and Kristen Smith chipped in with two foul shots. Liv Colson converted on a driving layup to set the stage for a 10-0 outburst that pumped the advantage to 23-9. Gumm scored three times in the spurt. Katie Davis also added a basket.
"I know we might be surprising people," Schwehr said. "It's only December, and I think we've got a lot more in us."
Carlyle (15-2), a Class 1A school, had a six-game winning streak snapped. The Indians also are turning heads after winning just 14 of their previous 68 games heading into this campaign.
"We knew coming into the game that we were out mismatched at almost every position," Kuhn said. "But this was definitely a game that there were positive things we can take away from this. It's only going to help us down the road."