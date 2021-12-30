Waterloo continues record setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown

RED BUD – Jake Schneider has a problem.

It's an issue the Waterloo High girls basketball coach never envisioned.

The once downtrodden Bulldogs have suddenly become a deadly force. And along with that metamorphosis comes new responsibilities.

Waterloo captured its third tournament championship of the season Thursday with a convincing 53-26 win over Carlyle in the title game of the Inaugural Red Bud Christmas Tournament in Randolph County.

Now, Schneider has to figure out what to do with all the first-place trophies.

"He'd better find a good place to put them," explained junior forward Norah Gum, who was selected as the MVP of the 10 team, four-day affair. "Everyone's worked hard for this."

Waterloo improved to 17-3 with its seventh successive win. The 17 victories ties the school record for most wins in a campaign set by the 1989-90 team, which went 17-7.

Most importantly, the Bulldogs are crushing opponents with shocking regularity for a team that went just 24-69 over the previous four seasons.