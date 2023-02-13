Norah Gum of Waterloo wins the rebound from Avari Combes of Civic Memorial. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Norah Gum of Waterloo holds the ball aloft as teammate Liv Colson moves in, and Civic Memorial players Olivia Durbin and Marlee Durbin defend. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Liv Colson of Waterloo looks for an open teammate. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Liv Colson of Waterloo (left) knocks the ball away from Olivia Drubin of Civic Memorial. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Norah Gum of Waterloo eyes the basket as Olivia Durbin of Civic Memorial tries to block. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sam Lindhorst of Waterloo scoops up a loose ball and heads downcourt. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Olivia Durbin of Civic Memorial drives to the basket between Waterloo players (from left) Sam Lindhorst, Liv Colson, and Norah Gum. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sam Lindhorst of Waterloo shoots as Maya Tuckson of Civic Memorial tries to block. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Olivia Durbin of Civic Memorial tries to get a shot off as she is fouled by Aubrey Heck of Waterloo. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hannah Meiser of Civic Memorial passes as she is double-teamed by Waterloo players Kristin Smith (front) and Aubrey Heck. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial players Olivia Durbin (left) and Marlee Durbin double-team Kristin Smith of Waterloo. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sam Lindhorst of Waterloo moves to pass past Civic Memorial players. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo players Norah Gum (left) and Liv Colson defend against Olivia Durbin of Civic Memorial. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Avari Combes of Civic Memorial dribbles downcourt. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marlee Durbin of Civic Memorial holds the ball to stall as Sam Lindhorst of Waterloo watches. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sam Lindhorst of Waterloo moves around Civic Memorial players Marlee Durbin (left) and Maya Tuckson. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Olivia Durbin of Civic Memorial tries to get past Waterloo players Calla Espenschied (left) and Sam Lindhorst. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Norah Gum of Waterloo dribbles around Aubree Wallace of Civic Memorial. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Norah Gum of Waterloo defends. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Norah Gum of Waterloo finds herself surrounded by Civic Memorial players (from left) Olivia Durbin, Avari Combes, and Maya Tuckson. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sam Liondhorst of Waterloo dribbles as teammate Kristin Smith sets a pick on Aubree Wallace of Civic Memorial . Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marlee Durbin of Civic Memorial dribbles as Civic Memorial stalled for the first few minutes of the game. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sam Lindhorst of Waterloo eyes the basket as Civic Memorial players Maya Tuckson (left) and Aubree Wallace move in to block. Waterloo played Civic Memorial in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindhorst and her teammates are champing at the bit to try and add some signage to that empty banner.
"It would be so great to be able to say we won the first (regional) in school history," said senior standout Norah Gum, who had 27 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's victory. "We all want it badly."
That certainly showed Monday night.
Gum turned in her 17th double-double of the season. But her teammates stepped up big time as well.
Colson, who said soccer is her No. 1 sport, finished with 12 points and hit two of the biggest baskets of the night.
Lindhorst, the gutsy floor general, added 15 points including eight in the game's final 6 minutes and 29 seconds.
Freshman Aubrey Heck, who came into night averaging just 2.8 points per game, dropped in 10 points.
"We know what the ceiling of this team is," Bulldogs coach Jake Schneider said. "When we all get going, we're dangerous. Over the last (four games), we feel good about the way we're knocking shots down."
Waterloo used the early hot hand of Colson and a strong shooting effort across the board to knock off the Eagles (13-19) for the third time in as many tries this season.
"I think we're playing about as good as we have been all year," Colson said.
The Bulldogs built up a 12-point second quarter lead behind Gum's 13-point first-half effort. They stretched the margin to 39-20 early in the third period before Civic Memorial used a 19-7 run to get to within 46-39. Avari Combes capped off the blitz with a 3-pointer. Aubree Wallace, Marlee Durbin and Olivia Durbin also added key baskets.
But Gum hit back-to-back jumpers in the closing 1:01 of the third period and Colson drilled her third triple of the night early in the final stanza to push the lead back to 56-45. Gum then scored off a highlight-reel pass from Colson just over two minutes later to seal the outcome.
Civic Memorial had lost by 19 points in each of its two previous meetings with the Bulldogs.
But this one was much closer thanks to Olivia Durbin, who finished with a team-high 18 points.
"You're not going to beat anybody letting a team score 68 points," Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot said. "Our defensive effort was just non-existent."
Waterloo, on the other hand, shined at both ends with what Colson said was "one of our best games of the year."
Added Gum, who has scored at least 12 points in every game this season, "Tonight we came out ready to play because we know hard it would be to beat them three times."
Civic Memorial held onto the ball for a span of 2:21 during its second possession of the contest.
Colson foiled that strategy with a pair of 3-pointers in the opening 3:27 for a 6-0 cushion.
Waterloo came from out of nowhere last season to set a school record for most wins in a year with 25. It had compiled a 24-68 mark over the previous four campaigns.
Now, with veterans Gum and Lindhorst leading the way, this group is looking to make some more history.
"Tonight, we decided to put the pedal to the gas," Gum said.
Waterloo dropped a pair of decisions to Highland during the regular campaign but both games were close, including a 54-52 setback in an early morning contest as part of the Highland Shootout on Jan. 7.
Highland won the other contest 60-54 on Nov. 28 at Waterloo.
"We'll be ready," warned Colson.
Class 3A Highland Regional, semifinal: Waterloo 68, Civic Memorial 54
Natalie Potts enjoyed one of the top scoring performances of her career as the Red Knights passed a test for a tournament title.
