HIGHLAND, Ill. — Waterloo High senior guard Sam Lindhorst notices it right away.

Bulldogs junior Liv Colson says it is hard to miss.

The sign in the Waterloo gymnasium that honors the school's sports teams and their accomplishments is a little bare when it comes to girls basketball.

"All it says is Waterloo girls basketball, but there are no regional titles or anything under it," Lindhorst said. "A little embarrassing."

Explained Colson, "We pass it every day after practice and there's nothing on there."

That might be changing soon.

The Bulldogs used a balanced attack to knock off Civic Memorial 68-54 on Monday in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Highland Regional in northern Highland.

Waterloo (19-10) will face Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland (23-7) in the championship tilt at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lindhorst and her teammates are champing at the bit to try and add some signage to that empty banner.

"It would be so great to be able to say we won the first (regional) in school history," said senior standout Norah Gum, who had 27 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's victory. "We all want it badly."

That certainly showed Monday night.

Gum turned in her 17th double-double of the season. But her teammates stepped up big time as well.

Colson, who said soccer is her No. 1 sport, finished with 12 points and hit two of the biggest baskets of the night.

Lindhorst, the gutsy floor general, added 15 points including eight in the game's final 6 minutes and 29 seconds.

Freshman Aubrey Heck, who came into night averaging just 2.8 points per game, dropped in 10 points.

"We know what the ceiling of this team is," Bulldogs coach Jake Schneider said. "When we all get going, we're dangerous. Over the last (four games), we feel good about the way we're knocking shots down."

Waterloo used the early hot hand of Colson and a strong shooting effort across the board to knock off the Eagles (13-19) for the third time in as many tries this season.

"I think we're playing about as good as we have been all year," Colson said.

The Bulldogs built up a 12-point second quarter lead behind Gum's 13-point first-half effort. They stretched the margin to 39-20 early in the third period before Civic Memorial used a 19-7 run to get to within 46-39. Avari Combes capped off the blitz with a 3-pointer. Aubree Wallace, Marlee Durbin and Olivia Durbin also added key baskets.

But Gum hit back-to-back jumpers in the closing 1:01 of the third period and Colson drilled her third triple of the night early in the final stanza to push the lead back to 56-45. Gum then scored off a highlight-reel pass from Colson just over two minutes later to seal the outcome.

Civic Memorial had lost by 19 points in each of its two previous meetings with the Bulldogs.

But this one was much closer thanks to Olivia Durbin, who finished with a team-high 18 points.

"You're not going to beat anybody letting a team score 68 points," Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot said. "Our defensive effort was just non-existent."

Waterloo, on the other hand, shined at both ends with what Colson said was "one of our best games of the year."

Added Gum, who has scored at least 12 points in every game this season, "Tonight we came out ready to play because we know hard it would be to beat them three times."

Civic Memorial held onto the ball for a span of 2:21 during its second possession of the contest.

Colson foiled that strategy with a pair of 3-pointers in the opening 3:27 for a 6-0 cushion.

Waterloo came from out of nowhere last season to set a school record for most wins in a year with 25. It had compiled a 24-68 mark over the previous four campaigns.

Now, with veterans Gum and Lindhorst leading the way, this group is looking to make some more history.

"Tonight, we decided to put the pedal to the gas," Gum said.

Waterloo dropped a pair of decisions to Highland during the regular campaign but both games were close, including a 54-52 setback in an early morning contest as part of the Highland Shootout on Jan. 7.

Highland won the other contest 60-54 on Nov. 28 at Waterloo.

"We'll be ready," warned Colson.

