Waterloo's Gum continues to lift program to another level

Waterloo's Norah Gum (5) shoots over Red Bud's Emma Carter during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Norah Gum (right) catches a pass down low behind Red Bud's Lyla Hess and scores during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Sam Lindhorst (left) cuts underneath past Red Bud's Olivia Geralds for a shot during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo girls basketball coach Jake Schneider directs his players during a game against Red Bud on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Sam Lindhorst (1) scores on a finger roll behind Red Bud's Jeda Friess during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Aubrey Heck (22) dribbles in the front court as Red Bud's Olivia Geralds defends during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
A crowd of players, including Waterloo's Charlize Ullrich (13) and Red Bud's Olivia Geralds (5), reach for a rebound during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Angelynn Kanyuck (2) and Red Bud's Olivia Geralds reach for a rebound during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Norah Gum gets behind the Red Bud defense for a basket during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Norah Gum (right) draws a foul as she puts up a shot against Red Bud's Emma Carter during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Norah Gum (left) drives on Red Bud's Lyla Hess during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Sam Lindhorst (1) scores on a layup as Red Bud's Tori Muench defends during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Kristin Smith (3) reaches to try to catch a pass along the baseline during a girls basketball game against Red Bud on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Mallory Thompson (23) shoots down low as Red Bud's Olivia Geralds reaches from behind during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Liv Colson (21) drives to the basket for a shot as Red Bud's Jeda Friess defends from behind during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Norah Gum (5) drives to the basket on Red Bud's Lyla Hess during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Red Bud's Madison Falkenhain (center) comes down with a rebound between Waterloo's Norah Gum (5) and Aubrey Heck (22) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Sam Lindhorst (1) drives to the basket on Red Bud's Jeda Friess during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Kristin Smith (3) shoots over Red Bud's Olivia Geralds during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Aubrey Heck (left) tries to pry the ball out of the hands of Red Bud's Tori Muench during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
"Believe it or not, she's gotten even better," Waterloo coach Jake Schneider said.
Gum pumped in a game-high 18 points Tuesday as the Bulldogs downed Red Bud 60-20 in a non-league game among neighboring rivals.
Waterloo (4-2) broke a two-game losing streak and also snapped a five-game run for the Musketeers (5-2), their longest since they won seven in a row from Jan. 10-Feb. 7, 2018.
Gum recorded her 28th successive double-digit scoring performance. She also added six rebounds. Plus she did her damage in just 12 minutes 34 seconds of playing time.
Schneider removed Gum and some of the other starters midway through the second period.
The Bulldogs bolted out to a 15-4 lead after just five minutes and never looked back.
"We wanted to go out and take of business," said Waterloo senior Sam Lindhorst, who added 12 points to winning attack. "And then have our younger girls step forward so we can help our program grow."
Gum has scored 1,085 points and moved into third place on the school's all-time scoring list with Tuesday's effort. She has an outside chance of passing Jennifer Conway, who tops the list with 1,731 points.
And it all started with her driveway prowess as a first grader.
"Even back then, I always wanted to be the one that won," Gum said. "It was fun."
Gum helped the Bulldogs set a school record for most wins in a season last winter when they went 25-7. They were 24-69 over the previous four campaigns.
Now, Gum has helped the Bulldogs make a name for themselves. She has also become one of the most feared scorers in the area.
"It's been a really great accomplishment to see our growth from our freshman year to now," Gum said. "The girls on this team are really passionate about the game."
It certainly showed Tuesday.
Waterloo had six different players score in the first-period salvo, which begin with back-to-back blocks from Gum and Lindhorst.
Freshman Aubrey Heck got the ball rolling with a driving layup and Gum followed with a stick-back for a 4-0 lead. Liv Colson and Lindhorst chipped in with a pair of foul shots each before Kristin Smith scored from close range. Gum followed with an eye-popping coast-to-coast run.
The Musketeers were without starter Addi Dilley, who is out with an ankle injury.
"We gave it all our all," Red Bud coach Eli Rogers said. "I think we've still got a lot more in us."
Rogers came into the contest hoping slow down Gum.
The plan didn't work.
"If anyone has the secret to it, I'd love to know it," Rogers said. "I told our kids that you're not going to stop her. You just have to try and limit her."
Gum has signed with Missouri S&T University in Rolla where she will study engineering.
But for now, she hopes to help the Bulldogs to some rare postseason glory.
"Back when we weren't that good, we'd hope we could get to this level," Gum said. "Now that we're getting there, we want to go even further."
Waterloo's Norah Gum (right) catches a pass down low behind Red Bud's Lyla Hess and scores during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Sam Lindhorst (left) cuts underneath past Red Bud's Olivia Geralds for a shot during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo girls basketball coach Jake Schneider directs his players during a game against Red Bud on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Sam Lindhorst (1) scores on a finger roll behind Red Bud's Jeda Friess during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Aubrey Heck (22) dribbles in the front court as Red Bud's Olivia Geralds defends during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
A crowd of players, including Waterloo's Charlize Ullrich (13) and Red Bud's Olivia Geralds (5), reach for a rebound during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Angelynn Kanyuck (2) and Red Bud's Olivia Geralds reach for a rebound during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Norah Gum gets behind the Red Bud defense for a basket during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Norah Gum (right) draws a foul as she puts up a shot against Red Bud's Emma Carter during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Sam Lindhorst (1) scores on a layup as Red Bud's Tori Muench defends during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Kristin Smith (3) reaches to try to catch a pass along the baseline during a girls basketball game against Red Bud on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Mallory Thompson (23) shoots down low as Red Bud's Olivia Geralds reaches from behind during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Liv Colson (21) drives to the basket for a shot as Red Bud's Jeda Friess defends from behind during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Norah Gum (5) drives to the basket on Red Bud's Lyla Hess during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Red Bud's Madison Falkenhain (center) comes down with a rebound between Waterloo's Norah Gum (5) and Aubrey Heck (22) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Sam Lindhorst (1) drives to the basket on Red Bud's Jeda Friess during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Kristin Smith (3) shoots over Red Bud's Olivia Geralds during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo's Aubrey Heck (left) tries to pry the ball out of the hands of Red Bud's Tori Muench during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com