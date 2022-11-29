Waterloo's Gum continues to lift program to another level

WATERLOO — The game is called "Knockout."

It's a rapid-fire free throw contest where a missed foul shot essentially eliminates a player from competition.

It is also the first time Waterloo High senior Norah Gum displayed her basketball prowess — back at age 7.

"She'd win all the time," explained her cousin, Waterloo High senior forward Rylee Ivers, whowas a regular participant in the game held in the driveway of the Gum residence. "No one could beat her."

Not much has changed over the past 11 years.

The 6-foot winger continues to dominate.

Gum has helped lift the Bulldogs into prominence with a stellar three-plus season career that has turned heads across Monroe County.

And the best is yet to come.

"Believe it or not, she's gotten even better," Waterloo coach Jake Schneider said.

Gum pumped in a game-high 18 points Tuesday as the Bulldogs downed Red Bud 60-20 in a non-league game among neighboring rivals.

Waterloo (4-2) broke a two-game losing streak and also snapped a five-game run for the Musketeers (5-2), their longest since they won seven in a row from Jan. 10-Feb. 7, 2018.

Gum recorded her 28th successive double-digit scoring performance. She also added six rebounds. Plus she did her damage in just 12 minutes 34 seconds of playing time.

Schneider removed Gum and some of the other starters midway through the second period.

The Bulldogs bolted out to a 15-4 lead after just five minutes and never looked back.

"We wanted to go out and take of business," said Waterloo senior Sam Lindhorst, who added 12 points to winning attack. "And then have our younger girls step forward so we can help our program grow."

Gum has scored 1,085 points and moved into third place on the school's all-time scoring list with Tuesday's effort. She has an outside chance of passing Jennifer Conway, who tops the list with 1,731 points.

And it all started with her driveway prowess as a first grader.

"Even back then, I always wanted to be the one that won," Gum said. "It was fun."

Gum helped the Bulldogs set a school record for most wins in a season last winter when they went 25-7. They were 24-69 over the previous four campaigns.

Now, Gum has helped the Bulldogs make a name for themselves. She has also become one of the most feared scorers in the area.

"It's been a really great accomplishment to see our growth from our freshman year to now," Gum said. "The girls on this team are really passionate about the game."

It certainly showed Tuesday.

Waterloo had six different players score in the first-period salvo, which begin with back-to-back blocks from Gum and Lindhorst.

Freshman Aubrey Heck got the ball rolling with a driving layup and Gum followed with a stick-back for a 4-0 lead. Liv Colson and Lindhorst chipped in with a pair of foul shots each before Kristin Smith scored from close range. Gum followed with an eye-popping coast-to-coast run.

The Musketeers were without starter Addi Dilley, who is out with an ankle injury.

"We gave it all our all," Red Bud coach Eli Rogers said. "I think we've still got a lot more in us."

Rogers came into the contest hoping slow down Gum.

The plan didn't work.

"If anyone has the secret to it, I'd love to know it," Rogers said. "I told our kids that you're not going to stop her. You just have to try and limit her."

Gum has signed with Missouri S&T University in Rolla where she will study engineering.

But for now, she hopes to help the Bulldogs to some rare postseason glory.

"Back when we weren't that good, we'd hope we could get to this level," Gum said. "Now that we're getting there, we want to go even further."