Webb leads Father McGivney to first regional championship with career-best effort

All of that changed this year.

Father McGivney won its first 13 contests and solidified itself as a serious state contender with landmark wins over Alton Marquette, Marissa and Carrollton — established programs with post-season history.

The Griffins beat Brussels 57-19 on Wednesday for their first postseason victory.

Two days later, they made history with a near-flawless effort.

"The seniors, they had some rough couple years in the beginning," Father McGivney coach Jeff Oller said. "To get to this point, (it's taken) a lot of hard work and I'm proud of them."

Webb, a 5-foot-9 tower of power, has epitomized the growth of the team. She has progressively gotten better each year and battled through a series of injuries to sharpen her game.

"That first year definitely wasn't easy," Webb said. "But those up and downs definitely helped us to get where we are."

Webb called the win a, "monumental moment in history."

Hoppes was overjoyed, "This is what we've been aiming for four years. Now that's it here, it feels so good."

Father McGivney took control early and never let up off the gas.