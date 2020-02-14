Webb leads Father McGivney to first regional championship with career-best effort

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison Webb can look back and laugh.
The Father McGivney senior forward smiled when she recalled the first year of the program just four short seasons ago.
"We'd lose a lot, by a lot, but we were having fun," she said. "And learning."
The Griffins certainly gleaned a lot from those early beatings.
Webb pumped in a career-high 28 points on Friday to lead the Glen Carbon-based school to a 53-27 win over Metro-East Lutheran in the championship game of the Class 1A Edwardsville Regional at Lutheran High.
McGivney (25-7) will face Carrollton (22-6) in the semifinal round of the Centralia Sectional at Christ Our Rock at 7 p.m. on Monday.
The regional championship is the first for the program, which is in its fourth season of competing on the varsity level.
The Griffins struggled in their initial campaign, losing 17 of 24 games.
Webb and current senior starter Macy Hoppes took their lumps and hoped for better times.
"It hurt, but we kept telling ourselves it was going to get better," Hoppes said. "The last two years, it has."
The Griffins compiled a 21-11 mark last year but bowed out of postseason play in the first game for the third year in succession.
All of that changed this year.
Father McGivney won its first 13 contests and solidified itself as a serious state contender with landmark wins over Alton Marquette, Marissa and Carrollton — established programs with post-season history.
The Griffins beat Brussels 57-19 on Wednesday for their first postseason victory.
Two days later, they made history with a near-flawless effort.
"The seniors, they had some rough couple years in the beginning," Father McGivney coach Jeff Oller said. "To get to this point, (it's taken) a lot of hard work and I'm proud of them."
Webb, a 5-foot-9 tower of power, has epitomized the growth of the team. She has progressively gotten better each year and battled through a series of injuries to sharpen her game.
"That first year definitely wasn't easy," Webb said. "But those up and downs definitely helped us to get where we are."
Webb called the win a, "monumental moment in history."
Hoppes was overjoyed, "This is what we've been aiming for four years. Now that's it here, it feels so good."
Father McGivney took control early and never let up off the gas.
Webb, who added seven rebounds, triggered a 14-2 start with five quick points. Junior sharpshooter Anna McKee, who finished with 13 points, canned a 3-pointer and closed the run with a driving layup. Sophomore Charlize Luehmann added a key basket.
Metro-East Lutheran (5-21) never got closer than to within seven points the rest of the way.
The Griffins used their trademark pressing defense to force 22 turnovers, including eight in the opening seven minutes.
"We didn't execute the game plan we had worked on," Metro-East coach Rob Stock said. "Any time you give that many extra possessions to a team that good, it's going to be really tough to overcome."
Father McGivney stretched the lead to 29-12 at the half and put the running clock in motion early in the fourth quarter.
"The girls executed what we've been trying to do all year," Oller said. "They played hard, that's all you can ask for."
Hoppes did a solid job of running the offense. Riley Zumwalt added some key early points.
The Griffins are looking for bigger things now that they've established themselves as a serious threat.
"We're not through yet," Hoppes said. "We feel like we can keep winning."