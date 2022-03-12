Webster Groves defense smothers Cape Notre Dame in Class 5 quarterfinal

KIRKWOOD — Webster Groves senior point guard Ellie Paloucek finally delivered the knockout blow on Saturday afternoon.

After the Statesmen’s defense delivered a steady series of body blows to Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, Paloucek’s late free throws erased any hopes of a Bulldogs comeback as Webster pulled away for a 41-27 win at St. Louis Community College-Meramec in a Class 5 girls basketball quarterfinal.

“I just wanted to keep handling the ball so I could keep shooting them,” Paloucek said. “I didn't hit all of them, but I hit the ones that were necessary.”

Paloucek, who was whistled for her fourth foul midway through the fourth quarter, re-entered with 2:25 left in the game. She kept her composure, and more importantly, stayed in the game as Notre Dame ramped up its full court pressure.

“She’s really done everything we've asked of her,” Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. “She's unselfish, plays hard, and when she wants to, she makes really good decisions.”

Webster Groves (24-5), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will play either No. 2 small school Whitfield (22-3) or Warrenton (15-9) in a Class 5 state semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.

Paloucek scored a game-high 15 points for Webster Groves. Eliza Maupin scored 14 points and Ainsley Kniker added 10 more as the Statesmen earned their second successive trip to the semifinals. They finished second in the Class 6 state tournament last season to Incarnate Word.

Lexi Rubel and Tori Rubel combined for 23 points for Notre Dame (22-7), which was making its fourth consecutive quarterfinal appearance.

Webster Groves’ defense was on point from the opening tip, forcing 11 first half turnovers. Notre Dame could not get anything going after the break, shooting just 2 of 24 in the second half, including 0 for 11 in the fourth quarter.

Paloucek and Maupin each scored four points and Webster’s defense forced five turnovers in the first quarter, but Lexi and Tori Rubel each hit a 3-pointer to help give Notre Dame an 11-8 lead at the end of the first frame.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead to five points in the second quarter before Webster Groves took control with its defense. The Statesmen’s pressure forced six more turnovers leading to layups for Maupin and Kniker, and Paloucek’s traditional 3-point play with 2.4 seconds left gave Webster a 21-20 lead at halftime.

“That just gave us that extra adrenaline that we needed to go over that hump,” Maupin said.

Each team shot 38 percent from the field in the first half, but Webster Groves held the turnover advantage at 11-6.

“Our defense, it's part of our DNA,” Paloucek said. “Our defense is what gets everything started and if we stop the other team, we're going to win.”

Paloucek scored on a drive to the hoop and followed with a pretty dish to Kniker as Webster’s lead ballooned to 31-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Webster shot 5-for-11 (45 percent) from the field coming out of the locker room, while Notre Dame knocked down just two of its 13 attempts (15 percent).

Spuhl said Maupin, Kniker and Sophie Nittinger all had big second halves, especially on the defensive end.

“Our defense the second half and just knowing that this is it, this could be our last game,” Maupin said. “So, knowing that and just stepping everything out, rebounding, transitioning, dribbling, shooting, just making sure that we’re taking care of the ball is really important.”