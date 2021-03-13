Webster Groves fights past Cor Jesu in fourth for first state semifinal berth

AFFTON — It wasn’t the best shooting game for Webster Groves junior Jenna Clark, but it was the most memorable.
Clark’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play Saturday capped a late comeback as the Statesmen survived Cor Jesu for a 45-41 win in a Class 6 girls basketball quarterfinal.
“I got the ball and they weren't right upon me and so I shot it,” Clark said. “I did not know right when it left the hand (if it was good), but I knew they (my teammates) were going to rebound it if not.”
Webster Groves (21-5), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will play Kickapoo (28-2) in a Class 6 state semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Missouri State University's Hammons Student Center.
It is the first trip to the state semifinals for Webster Groves, according to Missouri State High School Activities Association records.
“There's some really good basketball teams that are going to be down there,” Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. “The experience for these kids, I'm so happy that they get to go through that.”
Ja’Mise Bailey scored 13 points, Ellie Paloucek added 12 and Gabriela Moore scored nine points for the visiting Statesmen. Junior post player Eliza Maupin, the Statesmen's second-leading scorer, did not play because of an ankle injury sustained in practice.
Webster Groves forced Cor Jesu into 16 turnovers, including several in the game’s final couple of minutes, and held Cor Jesu to 33 percent shooting (14 for 43).
“We knew it was going to be tough, but at the end, I'll tell you what, I knew our kids could do it,” Spuhl said. “Even though we were losing, we didn't freak out, didn't panic and found a way.”
Webster Groves, which had beaten Cor Jesu twice earlier this season, trailed 38-34 with three minutes left.
Bailey started the comeback with a free throw and Paloucek immediately got a steal and a foul. After she hit both her free throws, Webster Groves had closed the gap to one point in 5 seconds.
Bailey sank another free throw to tie it at 38-all with 1:59 left. Bailey scored nine of her points on free throws and Webster Groves went 22 for 33 from the free throw line in the game.
“I knew I had to be focused and the little things like free throws were going to help us win,” Bailey said.
Clark came through a minute later with her 3-pointer and immediately followed that with a steal which led to a pair of Moore free throws to help ice the game.
“We were struggling,” Clark said. “Defensively we just had to keep going and we came together as a team to get every defensive stop.”
Mallory Ronshausen scored a game-high 22 points for Cor Jesu (15-13). Addison Erusha added 10 points, all in the second half.
The Statesmen threatened to pull away with five early points in the second quarter to take a 20-9 lead. But Ronshausen got Cor Jesu back in the game, scoring all of its seven points in the second quarter. She hit a step-back 3-pointer and followed with a finger roll to cut the Webster Groves lead to 20-16 at halftime.
Ronshausen jump-started Cor Jesu with a 3-point play early in the third and Erusha added a 3-pointer and a layup as the Chargers evened the game at 29-all heading into the fourth quarter.
Four quick points by Paige Dolrenry gave Cor Jesu a 33-31 lead two minutes into the fourth quarter and an Erusha bucket extended the lead to 38-34.
“We put ourselves in a position to win the game, but their pressure got to us,” Cor Jesu coach John Neff said. “Turnovers hurt us and they converted those turnovers into baskets.”