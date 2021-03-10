Webster Groves holds off Marquette in sectional showdown

WEBSTER GROVES — The Webster Groves girls basketball team flipped the switch heading into the fourth quarter Wednesday night.
“When I say we've got to go, they turn it on, and the way we started the fourth was pretty good,” Webster coach Josh Spuhl said.
Pretty good might be an understatement.
The Statesmen started the final frame by scoring 10 unanswered points to turn away a comeback bid by Marquette en route to a 64-49 win in the Class 6 sectional. The Statesmen (20-5), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will travel to Cor Jesu (15-12) in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Eliza Maupin scored 19 points and Ellie Paloucek scored 18 for Webster, which has won 7 in a row and 11 of its last 12 games.
“We all had to stick together,” Paloucek said. “One of us couldn't take over, we had to do it as a team, and I think it started all with our defense by getting the stops and then after that we can make a good bucket on offense.”
Webster turned the Mustangs over several times to start the fourth, sparking the offense. Gabriela Moore and Paloucek hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Paloucek made a slick pass in the paint to Maupin for a layup to quickly turn a seven-point lead into a 50-33 cushion.
“We’ve got a very athletic team, a very smart basketball team and they bought into what we're trying to do,” Spuhl said. “I wish we could have done it for four quarters instead of two, but Marquette has a good team, and we knew they would fight the whole time.”
Webster’s defense forced 18 turnovers, seven in the fourth quarter.
Marquette shot just 31 percent (18 for 58) from the field, compared to 41 percent (20 for 49) for Webster.
“We calmed down and executed,” Maupin said. “We knew what we needed to do.”
Kathleen Baumgartner scored 15, Kennedi Watkins scored 14 and Allison Fitzgerald added 10 points for No. 5 Marquette (18-6).
Watkins, the Mustangs leading scorer averaging 17.3 points a game, played most of the contest in foul trouble before picking up her fifth midway through the fourth.
“Webster Groves is athletic,” Marquette coach Tim Bowdern said. “They play 1 through 7. They’ve got 7 players that can come out on the floor and are fairly interchangeable. Kuddos to them. They’ve got a chance to do some damage.”
Webster’s defense was ready to go from the opening tip, forcing turnovers on Marquette’s first three possessions and five in the game’s first two minutes.
Paloucek got the scoring going with a steal and drained a 3-ball to help give the Statesmen a 9-0 lead.
Baumgartner’s put-back midway through the first quarter finally got Marquette on the board, but Webster finished a dominating frame with another Paloucek basket and a trey from Jenna Clark to take a 20-4 lead.
“If we get a steal on defense or a stop, we want quick offense to get an open layup and just run the floor and beat them down the floor,” Paloucek said.
Marquette’s defense allowed it to cut into the deficit in the second quarter. Webster turned it over five times and after shooting 47 percent (7 for 15) in the first quarter, it shot just 30 percent (3 for 10) in the second.
Fitzgerald scored eight points and Watkins scored six more as the Mustangs got back to within single digits.
“Defensively we responded really well closing out on their 3-point shooters and they started missing,” Bowdern said. “We started coming down and scoring and being more aggressive instead of playing passive and playing so far from the basket.”
But Clark converted on a 4-point play late in the second to extend Webster’s lead to 31-20 at halftime.
Marquette kept chipping away in the third quarter. A pair of Baumgartner baskets and a drive by Emma Morrow cut the deficit to 37-33.
Cor Jesu beat Jackson 53-38 in its sectional. Webster has beaten Cor Jesu twice in the regular season.
“Coach (John) Neff does such a nice job,” Spuhl said. “We’ll just have to give it everything we’ve got.”