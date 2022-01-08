Webster Groves rolls past Fort Zumwalt West on way to Lutheran South Tournament crown

AFFTON — Ellie Paloucek had little trouble running the Webster Groves girls basketball team's offense Saturday.
The 5-foot-6 guard smoothly guided the Statesmen to a 42-20 win over Fort Zumwalt in the championship game of the Lutheran South Girls Basketball Tournament.
Her troubles began after the contest.
Paloucek, a soccer standout bound for St. Louis University, fumbled a large container of cupcakes to the ground, sending icing all over the court.
The bobble ruined what was supposed to be a post-game treat for the winners.
"I guess she can only handle basketballs," Webster Groves senior forward Eliza Maupin joked.
Paloucek's case of fumble-itis was one of the rare mistakes the Statesmen made this afternoon.
Maupin pumped in a game-high 16 points and added seven rebounds as Webster Groves led from start to finish.
The No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings improved to 9-1 with its eighth successive win.
"This was a good effort for us," Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. "Really good stuff."
The 6-2 Maupin, who was selected as the MVP of the weeklong tournament, struggled to keep from laughing as Paloucek and a couple teammates tried their best to clean the court.
"I was just trying to offer them to everyone," Paloucek. "Then it fell. I thought I could hold on and save at least a few."
It didn't happen.
Paloucek and Maupin both got into early foul trouble and spent about six minutes of the first half on the bench.
Yet Paloucek managed to bounce back and record 11 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. She only had one turnover.
"She was a little under the weather, but she gave everything she had," Spuhl said. "She's one of those kids that you love having."
The tournament crown helped the Statesmen get over the disappointment of not being able to finish the prestigious Visitation Christmas Tournament last month.
Webster Groves beat Visitation in the opening round on Dec. 18 but had to bow out a week later due to a lack of healthy players.
The Statesmen were hoping to face eventual winner Incarnate Word Academy in the Visitation final.
"It was super disappointing," said Maupin, who is bound for Kansas State University.
Explained Paloucek, "The competition at Viz is so good, you just want to see how you do against really good teams."
Webster Groves got into the Lutheran South Tournament at the very last minute after a team had to bow out.
The Statesmen went 18 days without playing a game before knocking off Union 44-29 in the opening round Tuesday.
"Not being able to finish at Viz, it broke the girls' hearts, especially the seniors," Spuhl said. "This was a good fit for us to get back into the swing of things."
Senior Sophia Nittinger added 11 points to the winning attack. Lauren Rosales and Sam Murdock contributed some big minutes in helping alleviate the foul problems.
Webster Groves bolted out to a 7-0 lead after 4 minutes and 13 seconds. Paloucek canned a 3-pointer and Maupin scored from close range to get the ball rolling. Jayla Hawkins closed the early blitz with a driving layup.
The Jaguars (9-5) battled back to within 13-10 on a basket by Ivy Lesley, who finished with 10 points.
But the Statemen answered with a 7-0 run. Maupin highlighted the streak with a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to push the advantage to 20-10.
Paloucek began the second half with an old-fashioned 3-point play to essentially put the game away.
"We were a little tentative and worried about making mistakes," West coach Chad Towers said. "That's a really talented team. We'll be better for playing them."