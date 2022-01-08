Webster Groves rolls past Fort Zumwalt West on way to Lutheran South Tournament crown

"I was just trying to offer them to everyone," Paloucek. "Then it fell. I thought I could hold on and save at least a few."

It didn't happen.

Paloucek and Maupin both got into early foul trouble and spent about six minutes of the first half on the bench.

Yet Paloucek managed to bounce back and record 11 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. She only had one turnover.

"She was a little under the weather, but she gave everything she had," Spuhl said. "She's one of those kids that you love having."

The tournament crown helped the Statesmen get over the disappointment of not being able to finish the prestigious Visitation Christmas Tournament last month.

Webster Groves beat Visitation in the opening round on Dec. 18 but had to bow out a week later due to a lack of healthy players.

The Statesmen were hoping to face eventual winner Incarnate Word Academy in the Visitation final.

"It was super disappointing," said Maupin, who is bound for Kansas State University.