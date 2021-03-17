Webster Groves Statesmen vs. Kickapoo Lady Chiefs

On Kickapoo: Makes 14th state semifinal appearance and third since 2010. …Has won 24 in a row after defeating Jefferson City 61-45 in the quarterfinal. …Lost back-to-back games to Rolla and Class 6 semifinalist Incarnate Word in early December by a combined five points. …Scored 80 or more points 12 times this season. Scored 90 or more points twice including a 98-12 win over Hillcrest on Feb. 1. …Senior post Indya Green scored 14 points against Jefferson City after putting up 30 points to beat Nixa in the sectional game. …Junior guard Ysabella Fontleroy (6-foot-2) scored 14 in the quarterfinal and put up 17 against Nixa. Fontleroy is among the top rated prospects in the nation at her position according to ESPN.com. …Rachel Senn scored 12 points in the quarterfinal win over Jefferson City.