Webster Groves Statesmen vs. Kickapoo Lady Chiefs

What: Class 6 semifinal
When, where: 6 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center
Records: Webster Groves 21-5; Kickapoo 28-2
Previous semifinals: Webster Groves none; Kickapoo 13 (1975, 1976, 1985, 1987, 1993, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2016, 2018)
Up next: Winner of Incarnate Word-Staley in the state championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Webster Groves: Makes first state semifinal in school history. …Has won eight in a row after defeating Cor Jesu 45-41 in the quarterfinal. …Five losses this season came against Class 6 semifinalist Incarnate Word, Class 4 semifinalist Vashon, Francis Howell Central and Westminster (twice). …Sophomore guard Ellie Paloucek averages 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game. …Junior post Eliza Maupin (6-foot-2) averages 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Has blocked 24 shots in 18 games played this season. …Junior forward Sophia Nittinger averages 7.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and has blocked 36 shots. …Senior guard Ja’mise Bailey averages 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. …Senior point guard Gabriela Moore averages 10.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
On Kickapoo: Makes 14th state semifinal appearance and third since 2010. …Has won 24 in a row after defeating Jefferson City 61-45 in the quarterfinal. …Lost back-to-back games to Rolla and Class 6 semifinalist Incarnate Word in early December by a combined five points. …Scored 80 or more points 12 times this season. Scored 90 or more points twice including a 98-12 win over Hillcrest on Feb. 1. …Senior post Indya Green scored 14 points against Jefferson City after putting up 30 points to beat Nixa in the sectional game. …Junior guard Ysabella Fontleroy (6-foot-2) scored 14 in the quarterfinal and put up 17 against Nixa. Fontleroy is among the top rated prospects in the nation at her position according to ESPN.com. …Rachel Senn scored 12 points in the quarterfinal win over Jefferson City.