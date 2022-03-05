Webster Groves uses ample inspiration to top Life For Life in district title showdown

WEBSTER GROVES — Ellie Paloucek already was amped up.

The Webster Groves High senior guard couldn't wait to take the court Saturday for the Statesmen in their Class 5 District 2 girls basketball championship game against Lift For Life at Roberts Gymnasium.

But when Paloucek spied injured teammate Jenna Clark coming toward the bench in a wheelchair minutes before tipoff, her intensity level went through the roof.

"When I saw her I just couldn't believe she was here," Paloucek. "It got the whole team excited. We knew we had to win so she can come here and see more games."

The inspired Statesmen used Clark's surprise appearance to roll out to an early lead before holding off Life For Life 53-46.

Webster Groves (23-5) will face Cape Notre Dame (22-6) in a quarterfinal contest at 1 p.m. March 12 at Lindenwood University.

The Statesmen, who beat Notre Dame 45-40 in an earlier meeting on Jan. 22, will be looking for the their second successive final four appearance after losing to Incarnate Word Academy in the Class 6 championship game last season.

"We've said all year that it's all about getting back to state," said Paloucek, a soccer standout who has committed to St. Louis University. "Now, we're one step away."

Webster Groves lost one of its key pieces when Clark, a senior, suffered a torn ACL in practice last month.

Clark, who is headed to Maryville University on a golf scholarship, underwent surgery Thursday and was not expected to be at Saturday's contest.

Yet she showed up just in time to see her teammates come though with one of their strongest efforts of the season.

"I wasn't going to miss this for anything," Clark said.

Paloucek had no idea her friend was going to be able to attend the district title game. Clark was at the previous three games before undergoing the lengthy surgery.

"With all the pain meds and what she had to go though, we just figured it would be a while before she'd be able to get around," Paloucek said.

That made Clark's surprise appearance even more motivating.

"Jenna is a very special young person," Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. "It was very disheartening when she got hurt. But her being here, a couple days after undergoing surgery, shows what kind of kid she is."

The Statesmen, with Clark sitting ride beside the bench, zipped out to 13-0 and 15-1 leads.

Paloucek got the early binge started with a pair of baskets in the opening 53 seconds. She then added a 3-pointer to push the lead to 11-0 after just 2:44.

Senior Eliza Maupin completed the blitz with a short jumper.

The Statesmen pushed the lead to 23-9 late in the second quarter and added to the margin when Paloucek hit a 3-pointer from the left wing for a 33-16 cushion with just under four minutes left in the third period.

But Life For Life (13-13), the defending Class 3 state champion, went down fighting.

The Hawks reeled off 13 unanswered points and crept to within 45-41 on a jumper by Deidra Walton with 3:39 left in the contest.

But Maupin, who finished with a game-high 18 points, answered with back-to-back baskets to stretch the lead to 49-41. Paloucek and freshman Jayla Hawkins hit foul shots down the stretch to seal the victory.

"We worked so hard to get back into the game," Lift For Life coach Greg Brown said. "But they just did a good job of finishing it off."

Paloucek finished with 17 points, including seven in the first three minutes of the game and eight in the opening four minutes of the second half.

Hawkins, who is replacing Clark in the lineup, added six points.

"Defense is my main thing," Hawkins said. "No one can replace (Clark), one of our best players. But I'm doing the best that I can."

Ainsley Kniker, another freshman, added eight points to the winning attack. She went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Brown and Chase Giddings led Lift For Life with 11 points each.

