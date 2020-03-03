Webster Groves uses fourth-quarter run to dispose of Nerinx Hall

Webster Groves guards Courtney Lumpkins and Ellie Paloucek will never forget their late-January game against Nerinx Hall.
For all the wrong reasons.
"I was so sick. The flu had me really weak," recalled Lumpkins of the eight-point loss.
Added Paloucek, "I had the chills. I couldn't stop shaking."
The pair had the Markers feeling under the weather in the rematch on Tuesday.
Lumpkins pumped in 13 points and Paloucek keyed a fourth-quarter spurt with a trio of huge steals to help the Statesmen to a 46-39 win over Nerinx Hall in a Class 5 District 4 semifinal at Danis Fieldhouse on the Saint Louis University High campus.
Webster Groves (18-9) will face rival Kirkwood (21-4) in the championship game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Lumpkins, a senior, and Paloucek, a sophomore, helped erase the difficult memory that lingered from the previous meeting.
Nerinx Hall beat Webster Groves 36-28 on Jan. 28. The undermanned Statesmen turned in one of their worst efforts of the season. They missed 26 of their first 27 shots and needed 28 possessions before they recorded their first field goal.
But with Lumpkins and Paloucek in top form, they reversed the trend with the deadly 14-1 run in the fourth quarter that changed the entire complexion of the contest.
"I felt bad in that last game because I wasn't very good," Paloucek said. "I felt like I sort of let the team down."
This time around, the pair stood tall down the stretch in helping the Statesmen to what the two players called their best fourth quarter of the season.
Coach Josh Spuhl agreed, "Making shots helps and the defense got stronger. Our goal is to hold everybody under 40 (points). We got there."
The tightly-played contest featured nine lead changes and four ties through the first three quarters.
Nerinx Hall (18-9) appeared set to grab the momentum when senior Rachel Solverud canned a 3-pointer to give the Markers a 33-30 lead with 6 minutes and 3 seconds left in the final stanza.
It turned out to be the turning point — for the Statesmen.
Webster Groves responded by scoring 14 of the next 15 point to take command 44-34. The blitz took just 4:37.
"Honestly, we just learned how to start working together," said Paloucek, who finished with six points. "Once we get our defense going, it turns into energy that gets our offense going."
Lumpkins kick-started the run with a steal and layup. Paloucek followed with a 12-footer that put the Statesmen in front to stay 34-33. Lumpkins then added a basket and Sophia Nittinger canned two foul shots to bump the lead to 38-34. Lumpkins and junior Gabriela Moore combined to go 6-for-6 at the line as the Statesmen gained control.
"We knew we wouldn't do what we did last time against them," Spuhl said.
Lumpkins and Moore led a balanced attack with 13 points each. Nittinger and sophomore Eliza Maupin, who both stand 6-foot-2, took care of the defensive chores inside. Junior Ja'mise Bailey also added a key basket.
The unique three-team district is one of the toughest in the state. The teams entered the postseason with a combined 56-21 mark.
"I feel bad for Nerinx," Spuhl said. "All three teams are so good and any one of them could have won this."
Nerinx Hall came into the contest with nine wins in its previous 11 games, including the triumph over Webster Groves.
Six-foot junior Mackenzie Duff led all scores with 17 points.
"I just thought we had a (postseason) run in us with the makeup of this team," Nerinx Hall coach Jeff Gaona said. "It's tough to go out like this."