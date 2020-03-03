Webster Groves uses fourth-quarter run to dispose of Nerinx Hall

"I felt bad in that last game because I wasn't very good," Paloucek said. "I felt like I sort of let the team down."

This time around, the pair stood tall down the stretch in helping the Statesmen to what the two players called their best fourth quarter of the season.

Coach Josh Spuhl agreed, "Making shots helps and the defense got stronger. Our goal is to hold everybody under 40 (points). We got there."

The tightly-played contest featured nine lead changes and four ties through the first three quarters.

Nerinx Hall (18-9) appeared set to grab the momentum when senior Rachel Solverud canned a 3-pointer to give the Markers a 33-30 lead with 6 minutes and 3 seconds left in the final stanza.

It turned out to be the turning point — for the Statesmen.

Webster Groves responded by scoring 14 of the next 15 point to take command 44-34. The blitz took just 4:37.

"Honestly, we just learned how to start working together," said Paloucek, who finished with six points. "Once we get our defense going, it turns into energy that gets our offense going."