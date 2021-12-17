Webster Groves uses tower power to roll past Kirkwood

Maupin, who finished with six points, kick-started the early blitz with a pair of short jumpers as the hosts scored the first 10 points of the contest. Clark and freshman Jayla Hawkins each contributed a pair of free throws.

"We were super-excited and we just came out and pushed the pace," Maupin said.

Added Nittinger, "Our coach says, 'smell blood,' and once we smell blood, we want to run with it and keep on going."

Webster Groves pumped the lead 33-10 late in the first half on a Clark 3 and a driving layup by senior Adele Maupin, Eliza's sister.

Kirkwood battled back to within 15 points, but could get no closer.

The Statesmen carry high hopes into the season and have so far lived up to those expectations.

"I'd say this team is very comparable to last year," Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl noted. "We have some lulls at times, but when we knock those out of our game, I think a lot of people should be scared of us."

Webster Groves won nine successive games last season on the way to the state championship game including a 10-point fourth-quarter rally in a 65-60 semifinal win over Kickapoo.