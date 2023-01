Weller powers Edwardsville past Collinsville in SWC affair

COLLINSVILLE — Emerson Weller said the pain in her torn ACL was excruciating at times.

But the Edwardsville High senior felt that watching from the sidelines last season was even more difficult.

"Worst time of my life," Weller said.

The 6-footer sat out the entire campaign as the talent-rich Tigers advanced all the way to the super-sectional round.

Now, Weller is making up for lost time.

The talented center pumped in a game-high 16 points Thursday to lead Edwardsville to a 51-30 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.

The Tigers (7-8, 3-2) continued to dominate their league rival. They have won 16 in a row and 37 of the last 38 in the series.

And Weller, as much as anybody, is thoroughly enjoying an injury-free campaign.

"It was a big life lesson," Weller said of the injury that occurred over the summer in a club tournament. "Because of it, I was really ready to go this season."

The UMSL-bound Weller has been on fire of late. She scored 21 points in a league win over East St. Louis on Tuesday and followed that up with one of her strongest all-around performances of the year.

"Sitting out last year killed her," explained sophomore guard Ellie Neath, who added eight points to the winning attack. "She loves basketball more than anything."

It showed on Thursday.

Weller scored seven of the Tigers' first 18 points and sent them out to an 18-8 advantage after just 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

"She's really come into her own," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said.

Weller was there to support her teammates from the bench last season as the Tigers won 29 of 34 games.

But not being able to contribute, especially during the postseason run, was a huge downer.

"I was at every game, every practice," Weller said. "You want to do the little things to help your teammates from the sidelines. It was a different perspective."

Weller has learned to appreciate the joy of being healthy and on the court on a regular basis.

"I'm ready to go experience what I couldn't last year," she said.

Weller and Neath helped get the Tigers off and running from the opening tip. Neath, who averages 6.5 points per game, passed her average in the opening period by scoring all eight of her points.

A soccer standout heading to a club tournament in Florida this weekend, Neath started a 9-0 run with a pair of free throws.

Edwardsville used a 16-8 blitz over the first seven minutes of the second period to take control 29-14. Weller scored five of those points including three from the foul line.

Zay Hoover, Kaitlyn Morningstar and Blakely Hockett all hit key baskets in the run. Morningstar finished with 14 points.

The Tigers have won four in a row after a rough 3-8 start to the season.

Things are starting to click for a team that lost 86 percent of its offense due to graduation.

"We've found our way, we've found our chemistry," Neath said. "We're working hard every single minute we're on the floor."

Collinsville (10-7, 3-2) was off to its best start since the 2011-2012 team also got out to a 10-6 beginning.

The Kahoks carried high hopes into the contest and were set to break the long stranglehold the Tigers held over them.

But Edwardsville took command early on the way to another one-sided win. All of the 16 successive wins have come by 10 points or more.

Collinsville's last victory in the series was a 70-68 triumph on Dec. 3, 2015.

'"The girls were hyped up knowing it's not the same Edwardsville (team) as the past," Collinsville coach Colin Moore said. "I tried to stay on them and let them know they do lot of things right."

The Kahoks jumped out to a 4-1 lead before hitting a wall.

"We don't have the type of team to come back from a 10-12 point deficit," Moore said.

The Tigers' four-game win streak is their longest of the season. They will face Missouri toughie St. Joseph's Academy on Saturday afternoon.

"The past couple games, we've come together more each time," Weller said. "We're really building off of that."

Edwardsville 51, Collinsville 30