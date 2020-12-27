Westminster beats Webster Groves in semifinal, ready to take shot at Incarnate Word

“Webster did a great job of making us struggle the first time,” Martin said. “We couldn’t get decent shots. We couldn’t get open shots. We knew they were going to be ready and give us their best. We knew that the 1-point game wasn’t an accident. It was a game between two very good, talented teams. We knew it wasn’t an accident. We wanted to prove we could beat them not once but twice.”

After Highmark, Westminster got seven points apiece from junior guard Reilly Brophy and junior forward Carlie Vick.

Webster (7-2, No. 1 large schools), which was without four players on its roster due to injury, absence or quarantine, was led by 16 points from senior guard Gabriella Moore while senior guard Ja’Mise Bailey added 12.

Statesmen coach Josh Spuhl said that while the team appeared outgunned in terms of scoring as junior guard Ellie Paloucek (who averages 16.0 points per game) and junior forward Eliza Maupin (and her 12.4 PPG), among others, were absent from the line-up. The coach said he as pleased, however, that the effort was still there.

“I thought we did play hard,” Spuhl said. “The second quarter wasn’t very good. Shout out to the kids. We’ve got to play better defense. Offense, I knew it was going to be a struggle but we’ve got to play better defense.”