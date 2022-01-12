Westminster bounces back from first loss to knock off Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES – Julia Coleman knew she and her Westminster High girls basketball teammates needed to get their offensive swagger back.
After struggling to just a 25-point showing in their first loss of the season to Francis Howell Central four days ago in the title game of their own tournament, the Wildcats had 24 points by halftime Wednesday on their way to a 55-44 win over Webster Groves in a non-conference battle of two of the area's top teams at Webster's Roberts Gym.
“We worked hard for it in practice because we were upset about the loss and we brought it to today's game,” said Coleman, a junior forward. “It was a big difference. We weren't making shots and we weren't playing aggressive at all. It was a bad game, but I feel like today's game made up for that game.”
Coleman led the way Wednesday with a game-high 20 points for Westminster (8-2), a Class 4 quarterfinalist a year ago and the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings.
Reilly Brophy (11 points), Sydney Bradley (eight) and Mia Schuelen (five) joined Coleman in besting their season scoring averages, as leading scorer Carlie Vick was held five points under her 14-point-per-game average and didn't score until midway through the third quarter.
“It's nice because we've never been a one-person team, so to get that balanced scoring is good,” Westminster coach Kat Martin said. “For us, it's a lot about spacing and quick ball movement. Any of our players are a good shot. I tell them, as long as you've got rebounders, any shot is a good shot. And we got some wide-open shots. We just moved faster than their defense could adjust.”
In addition to Coleman's outstanding play inside, the Wildcats were strong from the perimeter with nine 3-pointers, including three from Brophy, who has a team-high 27 this season.
“After the last game, I went in the gym and got some extra shots up,” said Brophy, a senior guard. “I think we kept our composure well, read what they were giving us and we made our shots. We put it in hard work at practice and we bounced back.”
Webster Groves (9-2), the defending Class 6 runner-up and the area's No. 1 large school team, had an eight-game winning streak snapped.
“We hung around for a little while. I never second-guess if we're gonna play hard, but we just didn't really follow the game plan,” Statesmen coach Josh Spuhl said. “I think as a team, we struggled, but there were still some bright spots we can build off of. Hopefully, it'll be good for us. I know it hurts right now, but it should be good for us and we'll learn from it.”
Webster had just four players score Wednesday and were led by 19 points from Eliza Maupin and 12 points from Sophia Nittinger with just 13 points combined coming from the backcourt.
Webster was without leading scorer and all-around leader Ellie Paloucek, who the Statesmen hope to get back in the lineup next week. Paloucek, who averages 14 points per game this season, was the catalyst for Webster's epic comeback in last year's state semifinal win over Kickapoo.
“Ellie does a lot of things really well, but tonight was a night for others to step up,” Spuhl said. “There were some bright spots for some kids that we will need later, so hopefully we learn from it.”
Brophy began the game swishing a 3 before Webster's Jenna Clark did the same to forge an early tie. That would be as close as the Statesmen would get, as the Wildcats scored 11 of the final 15 points of the first quarter to lead 14-7.
The teams traded points back and forth in the second quarter with the Westminster lead fluctuating between four and eight points before settling in at five, 24-19, after Maupin converted a lay-up at the halftime buzzer.
Webster scored the first basket of the second half to cut its deficit to three, but 3s by Vick and Brophy pushed Westminster's lead to double digits for the first time. The Wildcats later went on a 12-5 run to start the fourth quarter and blew the game wide open, 50-32.
“Something we've been working on is, once you have the lead, we don't play to maintain the lead, we play to stretch the lead,” Martin said.
The Statesmen knocked down some shots in the final three minutes of the game, closing it out with a 12-5 run of their own, but it wasn't enough for the area's top-ranked large school team to overcome the big deficit.
Much of Webster's downfall was lack of execution around the basket with myriad missed shots from close range.
“It's good to know that we had them. We just didn't finish,” Spuhl said. “We missed easy buckets in the third, and then they pulled away.”
It was a lack of shooting execution that did Westminster in during its previous loss, but the execution was back against Webster.
“It was confidence and execution,” Martin said. “I took a lot of that on me. We got some more shots up in practice the last two days and we just challenged them to get in the gym and get shots up on their own, and they really took that to heart.”