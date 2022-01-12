Westminster bounces back from first loss to knock off Webster Groves

“It's nice because we've never been a one-person team, so to get that balanced scoring is good,” Westminster coach Kat Martin said. “For us, it's a lot about spacing and quick ball movement. Any of our players are a good shot. I tell them, as long as you've got rebounders, any shot is a good shot. And we got some wide-open shots. We just moved faster than their defense could adjust.”

In addition to Coleman's outstanding play inside, the Wildcats were strong from the perimeter with nine 3-pointers, including three from Brophy, who has a team-high 27 this season.

“After the last game, I went in the gym and got some extra shots up,” said Brophy, a senior guard. “I think we kept our composure well, read what they were giving us and we made our shots. We put it in hard work at practice and we bounced back.”

Webster Groves (9-2), the defending Class 6 runner-up and the area's No. 1 large school team, had an eight-game winning streak snapped.