Westminster cruises past Lutheran St. Charles into the quarterfinal round

WELDON SPRING — The ball buzzed through the air to a spot on the court and there was a Westminster player waiting. The Wildcats never had to wait to see if someone was occupying that spot before they passed it.
They knew someone was going to be there.
"I told them how impressed I was with their ball movement," Westminster coach Kat Martin said. "We attacked the gap and stuck to the game plan."
Westminster's precision passes carved up the Lutheran St. Charles defense as the Wildcats posted a 61-40 victory in a Class 4 sectional game at Francis Howell on Wednesday evening.
"It feels good," Westminster sophomore Julia Coleman said. "I'm really excited."
Westminster (23-4) will travel to Boonville (24-2) for a quarterfinal game on Saturday at 1 p.m. This is the first time the Wildcats have advanced to the quarterfinal round since 2011-12.
Westminster and Lutheran St. Charles (20-7) were facing off for the first time 16 years. The Cougars were a perfect 9-0 against the Wildcats.
"I don't think we were worried about that because we're such a different team than before," Westminster junior Brooke Highmark said. "Our program has developed so much since then."
After a season's worth of practice, the Wildcats just knew where they needed to be.
"At the beginning of the season, I doubt that we'd be able to do that," Highmark said. "But now that we know each other so well, we have that chemistry, I know exactly where (everyone) will be."
Highmark scored a team-high 19 points and dished out four assists. Coleman scored 10 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.
"We were working on moving the ball well and sharing it well," Coleman said.
As crisp as their offense was, the Wildcats showed their teeth on defense in the second quarter. Westminster's swarming defense turned Lutheran St. Charles over 10 times in the quarter and limited the Cougars to just 2-for-8 from the field.
"They are active defenders," Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said. "They run through passing lanes and go for everything. We struggled there in the second quarter and struggled to get shots off."
Lutheran St. Charles sophomore Megan Aulbert tried to claw her team back into the game. She scored a team-high 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Cougars cut a 17-point halftime lead to just 10 points.
But Martin never called a timeout or hit the panic button.
"I trusted them because we've been there before," Martin said. "When I don't make it a big deal, they can work it out themselves. I knew they'd make the adjustments without a time out."