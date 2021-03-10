Westminster cruises past Lutheran St. Charles into the quarterfinal round

"At the beginning of the season, I doubt that we'd be able to do that," Highmark said. "But now that we know each other so well, we have that chemistry, I know exactly where (everyone) will be."

Highmark scored a team-high 19 points and dished out four assists. Coleman scored 10 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.

"We were working on moving the ball well and sharing it well," Coleman said.

As crisp as their offense was, the Wildcats showed their teeth on defense in the second quarter. Westminster's swarming defense turned Lutheran St. Charles over 10 times in the quarter and limited the Cougars to just 2-for-8 from the field.

"They are active defenders," Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said. "They run through passing lanes and go for everything. We struggled there in the second quarter and struggled to get shots off."

Lutheran St. Charles sophomore Megan Aulbert tried to claw her team back into the game. She scored a team-high 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Cougars cut a 17-point halftime lead to just 10 points.

But Martin never called a timeout or hit the panic button.