Westminster staves off Parkway North comeback bid

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Julia Coleman was ready for the spotlight.

The Westminster forward scored 16 points to help the Wildcats to a 65-53 win over Parkway North in a quarterfinal game from the 46th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday.

The six-foot sophomore hit a pair of put-backs late in the third quarter to push a one-point lead to eight and send Westminster on its way.

Coleman came into the contest averaging 8.4 points per game. She nearly doubled her output with her best performance of the season.

“I do feel like I need to step up my game every now and then,” Coleman said. “For us to win, though, I feel like we all need to be playing our best games. Everyone has their moments where they shine. I guess it was big, but I knew my team was encouraging me to get there.”

Westminster (7-0) will face Webster Groves (7-1) in a semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Wildcats coach Kat Martin felt as though her team was in command most of the night.