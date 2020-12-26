Westminster staves off Parkway North comeback bid

Westminster's Brooke Highmark whips off a pass during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Brooke Highmark heads downcourt during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Reilly Brophy drives the lane past Parkway North's Madison Adolphsen during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Julia Coleman lays it up during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Sydney Bradley works under the basket during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Carlie Vick looks to pass around Parkway North's Chanel Davis during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Marty Briner makes a move during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster Coach Kat Martin illustrates a play during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Carlie Vick guards Parkway North's Madison Adolphsen during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Elyse Marshall get tangled up with Westminster's Mia Scheulen during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Aliyah Williams dribbles the ball during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Elyse Marshall drives to the basket during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Ali Jordan watches her three pointer swish during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Chanel Davis hits a three pointer during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Lexie Vick grabs a rebound during a quarterfinal game of the 46th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Julia Coleman was ready for the spotlight.
The Westminster forward scored 16 points to help the Wildcats to a 65-53 win over Parkway North in a quarterfinal game from the 46th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday.
The six-foot sophomore hit a pair of put-backs late in the third quarter to push a one-point lead to eight and send Westminster on its way.
Coleman came into the contest averaging 8.4 points per game. She nearly doubled her output with her best performance of the season.
“I do feel like I need to step up my game every now and then,” Coleman said. “For us to win, though, I feel like we all need to be playing our best games. Everyone has their moments where they shine. I guess it was big, but I knew my team was encouraging me to get there.”
Westminster (7-0) will face Webster Groves (7-1) in a semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Wildcats coach Kat Martin felt as though her team was in command most of the night.
“I never felt like we lost control of the game,” Martin said. “Parkway North is a team that likes to go on runs. I felt very confident in what we were doing and how we were playing. It’s a day after Christmas, 7 p.m. game. It was a transition, fast-paced game and we were getting a little tired. We just had to settle down. Parkway North did a good job stressing our composure. We took a deep breath and came out and did what we needed to do. Julia comes out and she just makes plays happen.”