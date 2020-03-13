Whitfield falls to Strafford for third time in four seasons at state tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whitfield senior Jade Moore glared angrily at the third-place medal draped around her neck.
That mean look spoke volumes.
"I hate these," she said.
Moore and the Warriors experienced yet another painful déjà vu moment on Friday afternoon.
Strafford used a lights-out second-quarter shooting blitz to roll past Whitfield 67-49 in a Class 3 state semifinal game at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
The Indians (29-3) will be searching for a state record fifth successive championship when they face Licking (25-6) in the title contest at noon on Saturday.
Whitfield (26-6) suffered its third final four loss to Strafford in the last four years.
Moore earned a second-place ribbon in 2017 and a third-place medal in 2018.
But she does not consider those mementos to be treasured keepsakes.
"I don't even know where the other ones are," Moore said. "Now, I got another one that I really don't want."
The Warriors came into the contest certain that they could snap the Strafford jinx. They had won their last six games and appeared to be peaking at the perfect time.
Strafford lost two key players from last year's unbeaten team and had a mind-boggling state-record 123-game winning streak snapped in a 43-42 loss to Republic in late December.
The beasts from the southwest were in position to be beaten.
But it wouldn't happen on this day.
"We definitely had confidence," said Whitfield junior Kelsey Blakemore.
That simply wasn't enough against the Indians, who hit 10-of-20 shots from 3-point range including a 7-of-14 streak in the first half that helped them build up an 18-point halftime cushion.
The barrage of triples triggered an 11-0 outburst over the final 3 minutes, 22 seconds of the second quarter. The run turned a six-point lead into a comfortable 35-18 halftime advantage.
Whitfield never got closer than to within 12 points the rest of the way.
"It just got away from us in that second quarter," Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. "You don't expect teams to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers. That hurt."
The Warriors played well most of the opening period and took a 12-10 lead on a jumper by freshman Brooklyn Rhodes late in the period.
But Strafford answered with a big-time run. A triple from Emma Compton, who finished with a game-high 18 points, pushed the advantage to 24-18.
The Indians then took control with a strong salvo that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Compton and Mica Chadwell.
"You look at the last minute of the first quarter and the entire second quarter — a nine-minute stretch — as the (key) segment," Slater said. "You can argue that that was the difference in the game."
Whitfield made one serious run in the third quarter chopping a 21-point deficit to 49-37 on a basket from Blakemore.
But Strafford responded with two quick jumpers by Chadwell and Emma Mullings to regain control.
"It was just an unbelievable day for these young ladies," Strafford coach Dustin Larsen said. "I'm so proud of their effort and their continued belief in each other."
Moore and Rhodes scored 14 points each to lead the Warriors. Rhodes, a 6-foot-2 freshman, hit seven of 11 shots and also pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds. Blakemore chipped in with 11 points.
"It's not like we didn't want it or didn't try," Moore said. "We have every piece that we need to beat that team."
Whitfield put together a 7-0 run late in the third quarter. It was the largest blitz of the game for the Warriors.
"We just never got to playing like we usually do," Moore said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all third-place games in the tournament were eliminated. The losers of the two semifinal contests were given third-place medals after their respective contests.
The contest was played in front of around 270 people. MSHSAA officials only allowed 150 tickets per team.