Whitfield falls to Strafford for third time in four seasons at state tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whitfield senior Jade Moore glared angrily at the third-place medal draped around her neck.

That mean look spoke volumes.

"I hate these," she said.

Moore and the Warriors experienced yet another painful déjà vu moment on Friday afternoon.

Strafford used a lights-out second-quarter shooting blitz to roll past Whitfield 67-49 in a Class 3 state semifinal game at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.

The Indians (29-3) will be searching for a state record fifth successive championship when they face Licking (25-6) in the title contest at noon on Saturday.

Whitfield (26-6) suffered its third final four loss to Strafford in the last four years.

Moore earned a second-place ribbon in 2017 and a third-place medal in 2018.

But she does not consider those mementos to be treasured keepsakes.

"I don't even know where the other ones are," Moore said. "Now, I got another one that I really don't want."

The Warriors came into the contest certain that they could snap the Strafford jinx. They had won their last six games and appeared to be peaking at the perfect time.

Strafford lost two key players from last year's unbeaten team and had a mind-boggling state-record 123-game winning streak snapped in a 43-42 loss to Republic in late December.

The beasts from the southwest were in position to be beaten.

But it wouldn't happen on this day.

"We definitely had confidence," said Whitfield junior Kelsey Blakemore.