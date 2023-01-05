Whitfield girls basketball team plans to resume schedule after more than a month off

The Whitfield girls basketball team is ready to move forward.

The tradition-rich program ceased play in December when its roster dwindled to only four players.

But the Warriors recently started practicing again in hopes of resuming the season Jan. 19, when they are slated to host Edwardsville.

“That is our first official game back,” first-year Whitfield athletics director Mike Roth said.

Whitfield began the season with nine players and was down to six in early December.

The Warriors, who are 2-2, won 44-32 at Lutheran North on Dec. 9 in their last game before putting their season on hold for more than a month.

After that game, first-year Whitfield coach Chris Ellis said two players left the program.

“They just decided that they were going to pursue other endeavors,” Ellis said. “It was not anything from a basketball standpoint.”

With only four players available, Whitfield was unable to play heading into a busy and challenging stretch of its schedule.

Whitfield postponed a Metro Women's Athletics Association game Dec. 14 against St. Joseph's; withdrew from the Visitation Christmas Tournament the week it began; canceled a home game Wednesday against Cape Notre Dame; withdrew from the St. Joseph's Shootout on Saturday; and withdrew from next week's Rotating 8 Tournament at Clayton, leaving the event with seven teams.

The school issued a statement in mid-December concerning the future of the program this season: “For the health and wellness of our students, which is always our top priority, we’re currently unable to field a team as the result of injuries, illness and number of players who are committed to play.”

Since then, at least two other players have joined the team, which began practicing right after Christmas.

According to MSHSAA rules, athletes must have at least 14 days of practice before they are eligible to compete.

The Jan. 19 restart allows for the proper amount of workouts.

The temporary stoppage came as a surprise to Ellis and opponents around the area.

“I would have to say that people have been, at least from my friends in the coaching community, they’ve been very supportive,” Ellis said. “And (they) hope for the best possible outcome.

"The teams that we’ve had to cancel against, I’m very familiar with. Everybody is kind of incredulous.”

Whitfield has developed into a statewide power over the last decade.

The Warriors have reached the state semifinals five times in the last six seasons, including their only championship in Class 5 in 2021 and second-place finishes in Class 5 last season and in Class 3 in 2017.

Those final four efforts came under the direction of former coach Mike Slater, who was replaced by Ellis this season.

Whitfield is 166-46 over the past seven-plus seasons.

The Warriors had high hopes for this campaign as well. They returned four regulars from last year’s team, which lost 50-37 to West Plains in the championship game. Brooklyn Rhodes, Britney Rhodes, Treazure Jackson and Tkiyah Nelson all played earlier this season.

Whitfield recorded wins over Ursuline and Lutheran North during the first three weeks of the year. It also led in the second half of an eventual 50-41 loss to defending Class 4 state champion John Burroughs.

The future looked bright until the roster dwindled to fewer players than were needed for a five-player lineup.

Now Ellis said the Warriors are moving ahead with a small but eager roster. He said they had six players at a recent practice.

“With five healthy kids, we will play,” Ellis said. “We owe it to the (girls) that are there to play basketball.”

Ellis has been limited to what he can do in practice.

“By 30 or 40 minutes, we’ve exhausted our reps,” Ellis said. “We’ve had to get really creative in the drill category.”

The Warriors began the season with high hopes for another state tournament berth.

Now, those goals have been tempered somewhat.

"If we stay healthy and we're positive, we can make some noise in our district," Ellis said.