Whitfield keeps on rolling with win over previous unbeaten Civic Memorial

The Warriors rely on a smothering defense to get the job done. They held Civic Memorial to half of its season scoring average.

"It was a solid defensive effort," Slater said.

As far as his "Godfather," tag is concerned, Slater only allows Bush to use that moniker.

Bush provides the flash and glitter. Nelson takes care of the grunt work.

Bush brought the crowd to its feet with a pair of ankle-breaking moves that led to easy layups. She also likes to dribble between her legs to keep defenders at length.

"That crazy stuff that she does, it gets us going," Nelson said.

Whitfield used an 8-0 run over the first 5 minutes 39 seconds of the second period to go in front to stay. Nelson began the blitz with a 3-pointer, her third of the first half. Bush followed with a pair of short jumpers. Brooklyn Rhodes added a foul shot to push the lead to 16-9.

Bush closed the half with another scintillating move down the lane that allowed her team to carry a 27-17 lead into the break.

The Warriors closed the third period on a 9-2 run to put the game away 40-23.