Whitfield keeps on rolling with win over previous unbeaten Civic Memorial

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Whitfield sophomore guard JaNyla Bush refers to coach Mike Slater as, "The Godfather."
"Just look at him," Bush said. "He looks like it."
Slater possesses the appearance of an all-knowing sage, a basketball coaching wizard.
The Whitfield family was clicking on all cylinders Sunday night.
Bush pumped in a team-high 13 points and Tkiyah Nelson added nine points and 11 rebounds to lead the Warriors to an impressive 52-28 win over previously unbeaten Civic Memorial in the quarterfinal round of the 47th Visitation Christmas Tournament.
Whitfield (7-1), which has won seven in a row, will face Edwardsville or Eureka in a semifinal contest at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
IWA (7-0) meets Cardinal Ritter (6-2) in the other semifinal at 7 p.m.
The winners face off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the title game of the tradition-rich 16-team affair.
Whitfield, the defending Class 5 state champion, returns four key players from last year's 24-4 team, which won the program's first title.
Bush and Nelson lead the group, which is determined to grab another championship.
The Warriors rely on a smothering defense to get the job done. They held Civic Memorial to half of its season scoring average.
"It was a solid defensive effort," Slater said.
As far as his "Godfather," tag is concerned, Slater only allows Bush to use that moniker.
Bush provides the flash and glitter. Nelson takes care of the grunt work.
Bush brought the crowd to its feet with a pair of ankle-breaking moves that led to easy layups. She also likes to dribble between her legs to keep defenders at length.
"That crazy stuff that she does, it gets us going," Nelson said.
Whitfield used an 8-0 run over the first 5 minutes 39 seconds of the second period to go in front to stay. Nelson began the blitz with a 3-pointer, her third of the first half. Bush followed with a pair of short jumpers. Brooklyn Rhodes added a foul shot to push the lead to 16-9.
Bush closed the half with another scintillating move down the lane that allowed her team to carry a 27-17 lead into the break.
The Warriors closed the third period on a 9-2 run to put the game away 40-23.
Britney Rhodes hit a pair of baskets and Treazure Jackson added a bomb to the outburst.
"We just kept focusing on defense and I thought they did a tremendous job of that tonight," Slater said.
Whitfield held the Eagles (13-1) without a basket during a seven-minute stretch in the first half.
The Bethalto-based school carried a 27-game winning streak into the contest after going 16-1 in last year's truncated Illinois campaign.
"(Whitfield was) a lot bigger, a lot faster, a lot stronger," Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot said. "And we didn't play well."
Civic Memorial grabbed a 9-8 lead on a coast-to-coast layup by Kelbie Zupan with 2:39 left in the first quarter before a scoring drought that stretched until the midway point of the second period.
"Defensive intensity, energy," Bush said.
Added Nelson, "Before the game (Slater) was telling us we should be dogs on defense."
The Warriors certainly had plenty of bite.
"We know that defense is what wins games for us," Nelson said. "That why we work so hard at it."