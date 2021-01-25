Whitfield pushes win streak to six games by pulling away from St. Joseph's

CREVE COEUR — A battle between a pair of area girls basketball powers on five-game winning streaks was dead even for a half.
But Whitfield found a gear St. Joseph's couldn't match in the second half, pulling away for a 52-33 home victory in a Metro Women's Athletics Association game.
“We were out there listening to each other more and we talked so much more and we switched more and that helped us,” Whitfield sophomore forward Brooklyn Rhodes said. “In the first half, we weren’t familiar with their offense. We got the hang of it in the second half and we were able to play better defense.”
Rhodes scored a game-high 14 points to lead Whitfield (13-3 overall, 3-0 MWAA), which led 29-25 at halftime but limited St. Joseph's (8-4, 2-1) to just eight points in the second half.
The Angels managed only three points in the fourth quarter as their longest win streak since the 2017-18 season ended. Their 33 points was a season low output.
Senior forward Michele Origliasso led St. Joseph's with 11 points and eight rebounds.
“We got a little bang for our buck in the first half, we just missed too many bunnies,” St. Joseph's coach Julie Matheny said. “I loved our first and second quarters, it was just that in the third we’d throw the ball away, get a stop and then throw the ball away again. We’re still young, but I feel we’re getting stronger and better with each game.”
Whitfield also got 13 points from senior guard Kelsey Blakemore and freshman guard JaNyla Bush added nine points.
It was the third consecutive season Whitfield has beaten St. Joseph's.
“The thing that we’ve talked about is that we’re going to throw the schedule out the window, not that we don’t care who we play,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. “We’re just going to go hard each time, no matter who we play. We’re not going to be throttling back the day before games. We’re going to put in all the extra effort so we can be ready when the time comes in the postseason, no matter what type of team we’ll see.”