Whitfield pushes win streak to six games by pulling away from St. Joseph's

CREVE COEUR — A battle between a pair of area girls basketball powers on five-game winning streaks was dead even for a half.

But Whitfield found a gear St. Joseph's couldn't match in the second half, pulling away for a 52-33 home victory in a Metro Women's Athletics Association game.

“We were out there listening to each other more and we talked so much more and we switched more and that helped us,” Whitfield sophomore forward Brooklyn Rhodes said. “In the first half, we weren’t familiar with their offense. We got the hang of it in the second half and we were able to play better defense.”

Rhodes scored a game-high 14 points to lead Whitfield (13-3 overall, 3-0 MWAA), which led 29-25 at halftime but limited St. Joseph's (8-4, 2-1) to just eight points in the second half.

The Angels managed only three points in the fourth quarter as their longest win streak since the 2017-18 season ended. Their 33 points was a season low output.

Senior forward Michele Origliasso led St. Joseph's with 11 points and eight rebounds.