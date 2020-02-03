Whitfield rolls past Nerinx Hall for 10th successive victory

“I don't think that (being No. 1) has sunk in,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. “I do think we have so much left to work on. We had a meeting and we talked about the fact that if we do what we hope to do, we've got about six weeks left. We made two lists — what we want to do and how we want to do it. We got the what and we got the how and we know we're not taking anybody for granted. We have depth and can get scoring from a variety of sources.”

Blakemore led the way with 18 points. Freshman forward Brooklyn Rhodes added 11 points for the Warriors, who extended their advantage to 29-17 at halftime.

Whitfield showed there is still work to be done after it let Nerinx Hall cut a 17-point lead to five at 45-40 with 2 minutes, 26 seconds to play on Markers senior guard Lyndsey Heckel's 3-pointer.

“That shows that we have room to grow and things to work on because some of our troubles were self-inflicted,” Slater said. “We are a young team and there are (areas to improve) but we are really headed in the direction we'd like to be as the postseason approaches.”

Nerinx (11-7, 0-3, No. 8 large school) outscored Whitfield 15-9 in the fourth quarter but dug itself into a 42-25 deficit heading into the final frame.