Whitfield rolls past Nerinx Hall for 10th successive victory

WEBSTER GROVES — Any phrase that involves "team meeting" usually has negative connotations this time of year.
Not for the Whitfield girls basketball team.
Along with her teammates, Kelsey Blakemore called a team meeting to reaffirm the Warriors' goals. Whitfield did not air any grievances or focus on anything negative, Blakemore said. The Warriors are simply preparing for the stretch run of the regular season and what they hope is a long postseason.
Whitfield proved it has been and still is on the same page, rolling to a 51-40 win over Nerinx Hall Monday for its 10th consecutive victory.
“Yesterday, we all had a good talk and we visualized what we want to do the rest of the season,” Blakemore said. “We want to keep progressing. We know we have to work, so laying things out and knowing what we have to work on in the day-to-day is important because that way we know everybody is on the same page. We all know we can count on each other because we're on the same page.”
Whitfield, the No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in Class 3, according to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, was in the zone from the get-go.
The Warriors (18-3 overall, 4-0 Metro Women's White Division) closed the first quarter on a 14-3 run to erase a 6-all tie and never trailed again.
“I don't think that (being No. 1) has sunk in,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. “I do think we have so much left to work on. We had a meeting and we talked about the fact that if we do what we hope to do, we've got about six weeks left. We made two lists — what we want to do and how we want to do it. We got the what and we got the how and we know we're not taking anybody for granted. We have depth and can get scoring from a variety of sources.”
Blakemore led the way with 18 points. Freshman forward Brooklyn Rhodes added 11 points for the Warriors, who extended their advantage to 29-17 at halftime.
Whitfield showed there is still work to be done after it let Nerinx Hall cut a 17-point lead to five at 45-40 with 2 minutes, 26 seconds to play on Markers senior guard Lyndsey Heckel's 3-pointer.
“That shows that we have room to grow and things to work on because some of our troubles were self-inflicted,” Slater said. “We are a young team and there are (areas to improve) but we are really headed in the direction we'd like to be as the postseason approaches.”
Nerinx (11-7, 0-3, No. 8 large school) outscored Whitfield 15-9 in the fourth quarter but dug itself into a 42-25 deficit heading into the final frame.
“It wasn't our night because we didn't capitalize on opportunities,” Nerinx coach Jeff Gaona said. “We missed some easy ones in the first half and they are such a good team. We had chances. We just didn't finish. I think it does say a lot that we still did (have a chance late).”
Senior guard Mallory Klutho led Nerinx with 13 points and Heckel added 11.
Perched atop the Class 3 rankings is a nice feeling for Whitfield for now, but it will mean even more if the Warriors are able to hoist the top trophy in Class 3 in March.
“I think it means something and we can say we are (No. 1), but if we're not there (for the state tournament), it doesn't mean anything when it matters,” said Whitfield senior guard Jade Moore, who had seven points. “We know we have stuff we can fix, we just have to go out and work on it so we can be ready.”