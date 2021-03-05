Whitfield rolls past St. Charles West for seventh consecutive district title

CREVE COEUR — Whitfield sophomore Brooklyn Rhodes was called for a foul on a blocked shot attempt that appeared to be clean.
While the Whitfield bench and attendees responded in excitable disbelief, Rhodes retrieved the ball and then gently handed it back to the official.
Then she stole the ensuing inbounds pass.
“She is a true professional, in the sense that she just goes about her business,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said.
Rhodes scored a business-like 18 points on just nine shot attempts and Kelsey Blakemore added 15 as Whitfield defeated St. Charles West 58-28 in the Class 5 District 7 girls basketball championship Friday at Whitfield.
Whitfield (17-8) won its seventh consecutive district title and will face St. Dominic (17-9) in a Class 5 sectional at 6 p.m. Wednesday. St. Dominic defeated Fort Zumwalt South 54-50 on Friday.
Rhodes big night began on the opening tap, when she batted the ball ahead to a streaking Blakemore to give Whitfield the lead four seconds into the contest. Rhodes unassumingly scored eight points in the first quarter including a 17-foot jumper, a mid-range turnaround and a putback as Whitfield built a 15-5 lead after one.
“I like to move the ball around and get other people opportunities but when I have mine, I try to take it,” Rhodes said.
The Whitfield defense was doing its share of taking in the first quarter. It forced St. Charles West (16-9) into seven turnovers on its first nine possessions, including a 10-second backcourt violation. At the end of the quarter, St. Charles West had only attempted seven shots and had 10 turnovers thanks in part to a frenetic Whitfield full court press.
“It was little mental lapses like going to meet the ball. If you didn’t go meet it, it’s a layup,” St. Charles West coach Angela Poindexter. “It’s the first time these girls have been in a district championship game, and we’ll build off this. We just have to be ready to play with more intensity at the start of the game and not dig those holes.”
In the half court, Whitfield played stifling defense on St. Charles West prolific scorer Mia Nicastro. Sixth in area in scoring at 21.7 points per game, Nicastro was immediately double-teamed any time a teammate attempted to set a ball screen for her. She was held scoreless in the first quarter and kept to just 12 points for the game.
“She is a kid who can score points in bunches, so we just wanted to make it as hard for her as we could,” Slater said. “Our ultimate thought was that no matter how many she scores, she’s going to have to work like she’s never worked before.”
Nicastro started to get rolling with five quick points to open the second quarter to cut the deficit to 15-10, but the Whitfield defense continued to wreak havoc. Freshman JaNyla Bush, one of four Whitfield players who had three steals, swiped a pair of passes and cruised in for consecutive layups.
Then Blakemore showed off her expansive offensive arsenal.
She drove into the paint and pulled up for a 13-footer, drove baseline and hit a short pull-up, drained a three, and then swished another pull-up off of two hard dribbles. Blakemore scored nine points in the final four minutes, and Whitfield closed the half on a 20-2 run to open a 23-point halftime lead.
“I know when people scout me, they’re going to look for me to go to the basket, so to add to my game and make sure I’m more effective, after practice I work on my one-dribble pull-ups to get my confidence up so that in games I can perform with it,” Blakemore said.
St. Charles West made an adjustment to start the second half and placed Nicastro in the post where she scored on a nifty turnaround and a powerful post move, but the Whitfield intensity on both ends of the floor was too much to withstand and a running clock was instituted in the fourth quarter.
Whitfield has won 13 of its last 14 games with its only losses this season coming to Webster Groves twice and Incarnate Word twice.
And despite the frenetic pace that Whitfield plays, Rhodes quietly and respectfully continues to go about her business, coming three rebounds shy of her 15th double-double of the season.
“She comes in every day, she puts the hard hat on, and does everything we ask her to do,” Slater said. “She is so business-like and such a pleasure to coach.”