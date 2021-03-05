Whitfield rolls past St. Charles West for seventh consecutive district title

The Whitfield defense was doing its share of taking in the first quarter. It forced St. Charles West (16-9) into seven turnovers on its first nine possessions, including a 10-second backcourt violation. At the end of the quarter, St. Charles West had only attempted seven shots and had 10 turnovers thanks in part to a frenetic Whitfield full court press.

“It was little mental lapses like going to meet the ball. If you didn’t go meet it, it’s a layup,” St. Charles West coach Angela Poindexter. “It’s the first time these girls have been in a district championship game, and we’ll build off this. We just have to be ready to play with more intensity at the start of the game and not dig those holes.”

In the half court, Whitfield played stifling defense on St. Charles West prolific scorer Mia Nicastro. Sixth in area in scoring at 21.7 points per game, Nicastro was immediately double-teamed any time a teammate attempted to set a ball screen for her. She was held scoreless in the first quarter and kept to just 12 points for the game.

“She is a kid who can score points in bunches, so we just wanted to make it as hard for her as we could,” Slater said. “Our ultimate thought was that no matter how many she scores, she’s going to have to work like she’s never worked before.”