Whitfield runs past West Plains for first state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whitfield girls basketball coach Mike Slater set the tone.

Not with his coaching acumen.

Instead, Slater motivated his players with a fashion statement.

Slater came up with the slogan "4th time is a charm" for his team as it made its fourth overall trip to the state final four. He had it printed on the warmup shirts for his players to wear prior to Friday's Class 5 state championship game against West Plains.

The charm worked.

Whitfield turned in a solid effort from start to finish in waltzing to its first state championship with a 50-34 win in the title tilt at JQH Arena.

The Warriors (25-4) claimed the second basketball championship for the private school to go with a boys Class 2 crown in 2000.

"We wanted to do a little play on words," Slater said. "It wasn't our third time. If we said third time's a charm, it wouldn't be true."

The Warriors came out like a team on a mission. They used an 11-6 run over the final 3 minutes and 22 seconds of the first half to take a 30-22 lead into the break.